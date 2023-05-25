Conservatives Can Declare Victory in Bud Light Boycott: Anheuser-Busch Market Value Down $15.7 Billion

It might be time for conservatives who are fed up with cooperate’s America’s obsession with forcing its deviant politics onto consumers to declare victory against Anheuser-Busch.

Those interested might be inclined to open up a cold one and enjoy that victory. Just make sure the beer is not among Anheuser-Busch’s vast catalog of drinks.

Bud Light partnered up last month with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and a grassroots campaign to pass on the brand has cost the company billions — with a B.

According to a report, AB InBev — the parent company of Bud Light — has lost $15.7 billion in total value since April 1, which it has passed on to shareholders.

Investor’s Business Daily shared the gloomy news on Wednesday:

“The market value of Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose fourth bestselling brand is Bud Light, dropped $15.7 billion since April 1, based on a conversion to U.S. dollars by Investor’s Business Daily using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“That’s the day Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer and transgender woman, pitched the Bud Light brand during the NCAA March Madness tournament.”

If that news wasn’t bad enough for the “King of Beers,” its downward spiral does not apply to the rest of the beer industry.

Investor’s Business Daily reported AB InBev’s beer peers added $3.2 billion in market value during the same time Bud Light’s marketing department cost the company big.

Do you think the Bud Light boycott will continue? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (901 Votes) No: 2% (14 Votes)

Molson Coors, for example, added more than $2.2 billion to its market value since April 1.

Investor confidence in AB InBev is down, as are sales of its products.

Bud Light sales cratered 23 percent for the week ending May 6 when compared to the previous year.

JPMorgan Chase beverage analyst Jared Dinges said that he believes that AB InBev can expect much of the losses to be permanent.

On the new normal for the brand, Dinges said, “We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future.”

The analyst added, “We believe a 12 percent to 13 percent volume decline on an annualized basis would be a reasonable assumption.”

Bud Light needlessly entered the culture war, and when it did, it chose the wrong side.

The brand insulted its core customers, who have in the short term cost it billions of dollars by going elsewhere.

In the long term, whether the company rebounds or adjusts to the hard reality that it now has a smaller share of the market, its reputation is ruined, and it can’t give away what is essentially free beer.

Conservatives came together and organically made “woke” corporatism pay dearly. That is worth celebrating.

While Bud Light is now a punchline to millions of Americans, luckily there are plenty of other beer options.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.