Conservatives Are Done with 'They're Going to Jail' - Actually Give Us the Perp Walk

Seemingly, the entire system is stacked against everything we believe in. Love and devotion to God, family, and country are routinely maligned and openly hated. People here in “flyover country” (which is everywhere) have majorities in nearly every place in America, and yet, we are unrepresented.

Now that I have your attention, yes, this may seem to be fatalistic. It may very well be, but if our elected leaders listen, it doesn’t have to be. America is headed for the trash heap of history unless they heed warnings from American conservatives.

Justice needs to happen. Start putting them in jail. We have truly unspeakable, outrageous crimes being committed by people hostile to traditional American life — family, faith, reliable governance.

I’ll give you a few examples.

Hillary Clinton smashes subpoenaed hard drives with a hammer with top secret data stored in her bathroom. James Comey, while director of the FBI, leaks memos about classified meetings with Donald Trump to the media, and the charges are dropped. Joe Biden willfully hid classified documents in his garage and his office. Special Counsel Robert Hur decided not to bring charges against him.

Hunter Biden had enough evidence on his confiscated laptop to convict 100 people for 1000 crimes. First the FBI said that the laptop didn’t exist, then once a copy of the hard drive surfaced, everyone’s story completely changed.

It’s almost laughable how the truth only comes out when tangible evidence emerges. Yet still, no justice.

Which politician do you think should face the most legal scrutiny? Hillary Clinton James Comey Joe Biden Jack Smith Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Hillary Clinton 59% (48 votes) James Comey 5% (4 votes) Joe Biden 16% (13 votes) Jack Smith 21% (17 votes)

If those, and a thousand more, weren’t enough, Jack Smith — the special counsel appointed by U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland — is now in the hot seat concerning “Operation Arctic Frost.”

This witch hunt set up by the Biden administration was attempting to go after Republicans for the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” For some unknown and still unspoken reason, he needed to get all of the cell phone records of a bunch of lawmakers.

Coincidentally, during an election cycle, the Democrats knew who all of their republican opponents were calling, how many times, and for how long. Universally agreed to be an illegal action, we are told to “buckle up,” as this is going to be a wild ride as they go after Jack Smith and “no stone will be left unturned, until the truth comes out.”

Then the promise of a perp walk with handcuffs and leg irons… And… we faithful conservatives realize, that I have– and am– being played.

Yes. Being played. From before Hillary Clinton, until Jack Smith, the same Republican establishment has been promising the same thing to the same group, and we have fallen for it every time.

In the establishment, everybody knows their part. The party in power says to their base that we are going to get ‘em and put them in jail. The opposition party dutifully plays their part by giving them their soundbytes on the stand knowing they will never serve jail time.

Everyone knows their part. When the power shifts, as it did when Trump took office, all the roles are reversed. Now Jack Smith knows he isn’t going to jail, but he goes on the stand, gives a show, and goes home knowing he will live the rest of his life in luxury for doing his part.

In this process, the only group that gets nothing is us conservatives out here in flyover country. We get the show and the inevitable “we almost got ‘em” routine.

Mostly, I’m embarrassed how long it took me to figure this out. Now, I know you are going to tell me, “Yeah, maybe your guy is bad, but my member of Congress is really going to make it happen this time.”

Don’t misunderstand. I fully support your optimism, though I see it as good energy being spent without any real hope for any return on your investment.

Now, the remedy I promised you earlier: Arrest them, then put them in handcuffs and leg irons. I want to see Jack Smith do the perp walk on national news. Arrest James Comey, the same for him. Arrest Hillary Clinton.

When I see even one person of importance actually going to jail, even being held for trial, I’ll be satisfied. Until then, shut up and stop feeding us propaganda. We aren’t buying it anymore.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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