Demonstrators protesting outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, including Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, 26, react after being tear-gassed on Sept. 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois.
Demonstrators protesting outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, including Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, 26, react after being tear-gassed on Sept. 19, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Joshua Lott - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Conservatives Obliterate Indicted Far-Left Gen Z Congressional Candidate: 'Katie Porter Moment'

 By Bryan Chai  October 30, 2025 at 5:44pm
One of the benefits of being a younger congressional candidate is that you’re naturally going to have a better grasp of social media.

Part of being a Gen Z lawmaker will inevitably entail having a notable presence on platforms like X.

One of the downsides of being a younger congressional candidate is that, because of said social media presence, you will have swathes of critics waiting for your downfall.

Kat Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old Democratic woman seeking to be an Illinois representative in the House, was indicted Wednesday — alongside five other people — by the Justice Department for allegedly interfering with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago.

Abughazaleh and several other people are accused of blocking access to an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Abughazaleh swiftly took to social media to defend herself — and call this ordeal an attack on her free speech:

Alas, those cries of innocence largely felt on deaf ears, at least in conservative circles.

To wit, Abughazaleh rose in prominence as a social media influencer for her work targeting conservatives. One of her biggest claims to social media fame was a recurring series of posts where she would try to debunk Tucker Carlson while he was still on Fox News.

Perhaps due to her vocal — and largely viral — opposition to conservatives, there wasn’t much sympathy for Abughazaleh’s cries of free speech infringement.

Article III Project Founder and attorney Mike Davis, who has had a number of issues with Abughazaleh in the past, simply reposted her above X post with what is arguably his catchphrase: “Nobody is above the law.”

(Davis has used similar language when calling out Letitia James and James Comey.)

Will Chamberlain, senior counsel at the Article III Project, had multiple posts blasting Abughazaleh’s past — including her rumored paramour.

First, Chamberlain used Abughazaleh’s own rhetoric against her:

Then, Chamberlain shared that he had dug up who Abughazaleh was apparently dating, and a theory as to why she engaged in such “brazen criminality.”

(Collins is the CEO of the satirical, left-leaning news site The Onion.)

But it’s worth noting that the most scathing assessment of Abughazaleh’s legal issues came from an independent journalist who is neither really conservative nor liberal.

Tara Palmeri interviewed Abughazaleh — if you can even call it that — in a segment that lasted all of three minutes.

And instead of describing it myself, I’ll let Palmeri describe the incident:

“I just had a Katie Porter moment with congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh,” Palmeri posted Thursday. “The interview lasted 3 minutes.”

Libs of TikTok, another X account with which Abughazaleh has had animus, shared the relevant segment on social media:

“Kat Abughazaleh, the Democrat Illinois congressional candidate CHARGED with impeding federal agents, just RAGE QUIT from an interview after a video was played of her banging on a federal agent’s car,” Libs of TikTok posted.

