Conservatives Respond After Tucker Carlson Calls White People 'Craven and Sad' Compared to Pakistanis

There was a time not long ago when Tucker Carlson commanded one of the most loyal audiences in conservative media.

His nightly monologues on Fox News were must-see TV for millions.

That version of Carlson felt grounded in the concerns of the everyday Americans who helped his show ascend to number one in primetime cable.

The current version of him, now operating independently and largely on X, feels increasingly untethered from his longtime base — Christians, white Americans, and conservatives — that lifted him up.

Carlson has been clear as of late that he believes Israel has undue control over the U.S. government, and that Americans are living their lives under foreign influence.

But his latest inflammatory remarks, which were made during an interview with Piers Morgan, are only reinforcing a growing perception that he has gone completely off the deep end.

Carlson praised Pakistanis as having been “super nice” to him while he visited their country. In the same breath, he described white people as “craven and sad.”

Tucker: "Pakistanis are all super nice to me, while the White people are craven and sad" pic.twitter.com/H99fm84U2K — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2026

The exchange quickly drew backlash from many conservatives, including some who once counted themselves as Carlson’s supporters and allies:

He has lost his mind — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 15, 2026

Tucker Qatarlson is mentally ill. Making friends with Muslim terrorists seems to be right on brand for him. https://t.co/abwiGLWMvQ — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) April 16, 2026

If 250,000+ British white girls have been systematically raped by Pakistani men, how come they have always been nice to me? Not once has a Pakistani man raped me. I stand with Tucker here. https://t.co/cbRC1R9Hie — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 15, 2026

Let’s ask all those abused British girls how nice ALL those Pakistanis were to them. — Katherine van K (@kattitfortat) April 15, 2026

This isn’t the flex he thinks it is. https://t.co/oWjOWWrjIe — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) April 15, 2026

The mind virus has gotten to him — Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) April 15, 2026

He is a lunatic — Brian Craig 🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) April 15, 2026

Of course, Carlson is no stranger to controversy, but his recent commentaries have struck a different chord.

Instead of challenging the leftists who want nothing more than to destroy America, or the Islamic fanaticism that endangers us all, it can no longer be ignored that Carlson seems intent on provoking his current or former audience.

In this particular clip, Carlson’s ire may be directed specifically toward white liberals.

But the shift has been building as he has leaned further into opposing President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran.

Earlier this week, one of Carlson’s X accounts posted a defense of Islam, noting that Muslims revere Jesus as a prophet, a claim that might be partially true but misses key context.

The claim came amid backlash to a meme shared by Trump that, depending on who you asked, was called blasphemous.

The people in charge don't want you to know this, but Muslims love Jesus. Islam reveres Him as a major prophet and messenger of the Lord, believes He performed miracles, and states that He will return to Earth to defeat the Antichrist. That's why Donald Trump's painting… — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) April 14, 2026

Carlson faced his own backlash:

In fact, many “people in charge” say pretty much this. They refer to the “three Abrahamic faiths” and say they worship the same God. But unless you confess Jesus *as Lord,* you do not “love” him at all. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 14, 2026

What's the penalty for converting to Christianity? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 14, 2026

So when they mass murder Christians that's because they just really love Jesus? — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) April 14, 2026

The Hadiths teach he’ll return to renounce his divinity, destroy Christianity, and kill its followers. Weird you didn’t mention that part. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026

Trump said the meme was intended to portray him as a doctor helping to mend the world.

In any event, Carlson has long explored and promoted foreign cultures while questioning American norms. Just a few years ago, he visited Russia for what was an interesting story.

There is nothing inherently wrong with recognizing virtues in other societies. Not at all.

But praising a group largely known for an archaic way of living — Pakistanis — while denigrating Americans and “white” people goes beyond asking people to view cultures with nuance.

Carlson is, of course, entitled to his views and the chance to express them freely. People are also free to disagree, to feel insulted, and to ask what his motives are at this point — and many rightly are.

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