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Conservative political commentator and podcast host Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference, in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 18, 2025.
Commentary
Conservative political commentator and podcast host Tucker Carlson speaks at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference, in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 18, 2025. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Conservatives Respond After Tucker Carlson Calls White People 'Craven and Sad' Compared to Pakistanis

 By Johnathan Jones  April 18, 2026 at 5:00am
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There was a time not long ago when Tucker Carlson commanded one of the most loyal audiences in conservative media.

His nightly monologues on Fox News were must-see TV for millions.

That version of Carlson felt grounded in the concerns of the everyday Americans who helped his show ascend to number one in primetime cable.

The current version of him, now operating independently and largely on X, feels increasingly untethered from his longtime base — Christians, white Americans, and conservatives — that lifted him up.

Carlson has been clear as of late that he believes Israel has undue control over the U.S. government, and that Americans are living their lives under foreign influence.

But his latest inflammatory remarks, which were made during an interview with Piers Morgan, are only reinforcing a growing perception that he has gone completely off the deep end.

Carlson praised Pakistanis as having been “super nice” to him while he visited their country. In the same breath, he described white people as “craven and sad.”

The exchange quickly drew backlash from many conservatives, including some who once counted themselves as Carlson’s supporters and allies:

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Of course, Carlson is no stranger to controversy, but his recent commentaries have struck a different chord.

Instead of challenging the leftists who want nothing more than to destroy America, or the Islamic fanaticism that endangers us all, it can no longer be ignored that Carlson seems intent on provoking his current or former audience.

In this particular clip, Carlson’s ire may be directed specifically toward white liberals.

But the shift has been building as he has leaned further into opposing President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran.

Earlier this week, one of Carlson’s X accounts posted a defense of Islam, noting that Muslims revere Jesus as a prophet, a claim that might be partially true but misses key context.

The claim came amid backlash to a meme shared by Trump that, depending on who you asked, was called blasphemous.

Carlson faced his own backlash:

Trump said the meme was intended to portray him as a doctor helping to mend the world.

In any event, Carlson has long explored and promoted foreign cultures while questioning American norms. Just a few years ago, he visited Russia for what was an interesting story.

There is nothing inherently wrong with recognizing virtues in other societies. Not at all.

But praising a group largely known for an archaic way of living — Pakistanis — while denigrating Americans and “white” people goes beyond asking people to view cultures with nuance.

Carlson is, of course, entitled to his views and the chance to express them freely. People are also free to disagree, to feel insulted, and to ask what his motives are at this point — and many rightly are.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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