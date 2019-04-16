Conservatives Seize Moment in Streaming War with Release of Biblical Series, ‘The Chosen’

As the streaming war heats up between Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple and now Disney, a new contender is flexing its muscles with a new series that is making waves across America.

Family entertainment streaming service VidAngel is set to be the distributor for “The Chosen,” a series about the life of Jesus from the perspective of those who surrounded him.

Director of “The Chosen,” Dallas Jenkins described the series as seeing “Jesus through the eyes of those who actually met him.”

Unlike other series that hit the small screen like Mark Burnett’s “The Bible” and “A.D. The Bible Continues,” “The Chosen” is specifically geared for the streaming audience much like many of the series that are now found on Netflix.

Executive Producer of “The Chosen,” Matthew Faraci, told The Western Journal over the phone that while faith-based movies are “still significant, we live in the era of the small screen.”

“That’s where the action really hits. Particularly episodic stuff,” Faraci said.

He believes that there is a large opening for faith-based content within a streaming service, more specifically, VidAngel.

Additionally, Faraci says that with the release of “The Chosen,” VidAngel should explode in the number of subscribers citing the example of “House of Cards” with Netflix.

He told The Western Journal, “Netflix has sort of two distinct eras in its growth: before ‘House of Cards’ and after ‘House of Cards.’”

“VidAngel is going to be the same way; before The Chosen and after the Chosen,” he added.

Faraci says that there is a huge demand right now for faith and values-based entertainment.

“Hollywood has been very slow to provide enough supply in the marketplace to meet consumer demand for this content.”

He appears to be right.

“The Chosen” wasn’t created with the big dollars that back Hollywood.

Instead, “The Chosen” made history when it became the number one crowdfunded entertainment project hauling in nearly $10.3 million from 15,000 investors.

One of the goals of “The Chosen,” Faraci adds, is to “create an opening in the marketplace where any faith-based creator who has a great dream can fund it and distribute it and do everything without any barriers.”

“There’s no reason anymore with the advantages of technology as they are that you have to beholden to somebody to get your content out there, and that’s the long-term dream of this,” Faraci said.

Faraci told The Western Journal that “The Chosen” is planned to be seven-season series long and will be the “first multi-season series that exclusively takes place in this time period.”

The first four episodes of The Chosen are now available to own on TheChosen.TV with the full season available to watch in the fall on VidAngel.

Additionally, the first episode of the series can be viewed on the site for free.

