Conservatives Set Sights on Another Major Chain After In-Store Discovery: 'Bud Light Moment'

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2023 at 7:31am
After successfully battling back against Bud Light and Target for campaigns pandering to the LGBT movement, conservatives are focusing on a new potential boycott target — Kohl’s.

The retailer has come under fire because it sells a “Pride” onesie for 3-month-old babies, according to the New York Post.

One Twitter account proclaimed that due to the item, it was “time for a Bud-Lighting,” with another writer noting, “We already know what to do. Kohl’s bud light moment.”

Missing Actor Found Dead in Hole of 'Considerable Depth' - Someone Did This to Him

Some noted that the merchandise was not appropriate for a baby.

Bud Light Selling for Jaw-Dropping Low Price in at Least One Store as Backlash Rages On: Report

In an Op-Ed for the Washington Examiner, Kimberly Ross said conservatives should realize they have power to counter corporate America’s leftward lurch.

“Far too often, corporations wish to appease small segments of the population. These businesses would prefer to hold the ‘correct’ views more than anything else. Forgotten is the fact that America is rather evenly divided in terms of political loyalties,” she wrote.

Will you boycott Kohl’s?

“The woke mindset has infiltrated to such a degree that corporate giants believe no balance exists or choose to dismiss conservatives as irrelevant. The misplaced arrogance results in campaigns to push agendas followed by shock when they’re poorly received,” she continued.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested another boycott subject after North Face came out with a campaign aimed at the LGBT community, according to Newsweek.

Ross wrote that businesses and conservatives should learn a lesson.

“The lesson from Bud Light and Target is twofold. Conservative consumers should finally recognize the power they hold. And corporations must think twice before shoving politics down their customers’ throats,” she wrote.

“Not everything needs to be political. But if businesses large and small choose a political ideology, they should prepare for their customers to react as a political force. After all, consumers hold strong opinions, too.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
