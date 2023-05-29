Conservatives Set Sights on Another Major Chain After In-Store Discovery: 'Bud Light Moment'

After successfully battling back against Bud Light and Target for campaigns pandering to the LGBT movement, conservatives are focusing on a new potential boycott target — Kohl’s.

The retailer has come under fire because it sells a “Pride” onesie for 3-month-old babies, according to the New York Post.

One Twitter account proclaimed that due to the item, it was “time for a Bud-Lighting,” with another writer noting, “We already know what to do. Kohl’s bud light moment.”

Kohl’s latest retailer facing boycott calls for selling Pride onesie for babies: ‘Time for a Bud-lighting’ https://t.co/1S05N2BtcD via @nypost — wyntre (@Wyntre999) May 29, 2023

Another Company needing Bud-lighting! https://t.co/IiMNt4MRTd — Texas Papa Bear Hayes 🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️✝️ (@bear_hayes) May 29, 2023

We already know what to do. Kohl’s bud light moment. — Michael Vartanian (@tujunga_mike) May 28, 2023

Some noted that the merchandise was not appropriate for a baby.

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

CRAZY! Posted this on TikTok earlier & quickly went over 200k & was taken down again for “hate speech”. I simply showed items Kohls is selling for kids, see for yourself. What’s the relation between Kohls & TikTok I wonder🤔 (video split to fit) pic.twitter.com/aZ5TRxchCI — 🇺🇸Twisted Luck Truth☘️ (@TwistedLuckINC) May 24, 2023

In case you need clothes for your Gay or Trans 3 month old, Kohl’s has you covered pic.twitter.com/N9liAriCzD — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 28, 2023

In an Op-Ed for the Washington Examiner, Kimberly Ross said conservatives should realize they have power to counter corporate America’s leftward lurch.

“Far too often, corporations wish to appease small segments of the population. These businesses would prefer to hold the ‘correct’ views more than anything else. Forgotten is the fact that America is rather evenly divided in terms of political loyalties,” she wrote.

“The woke mindset has infiltrated to such a degree that corporate giants believe no balance exists or choose to dismiss conservatives as irrelevant. The misplaced arrogance results in campaigns to push agendas followed by shock when they’re poorly received,” she continued.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado suggested another boycott subject after North Face came out with a campaign aimed at the LGBT community, according to Newsweek.

Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target. How many times do we have to explain to the woke marketing departments at these disgusting companies that America is not a nation of degenerates? It’s time to boycott ANY product… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2023

Ross wrote that businesses and conservatives should learn a lesson.

“The lesson from Bud Light and Target is twofold. Conservative consumers should finally recognize the power they hold. And corporations must think twice before shoving politics down their customers’ throats,” she wrote.

“Not everything needs to be political. But if businesses large and small choose a political ideology, they should prepare for their customers to react as a political force. After all, consumers hold strong opinions, too.”

