Conservatives Speak Out After Russell Brand Accused of Raping 4 Women, Including Teen

Comedian Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in a new report.

U.K.’s The Times reported the star allegedly abused four women between 2006 and 2013.

The pseudonym “Alice” was used for the female who was 16 at the time of her alleged three-month relationship with the star.

She claimed Brand referred to her as “the child” and became “preoccupied” with her innocence. Alice described it as an “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship” and discussed the graphic sex acts with the outlet.

“Russell engaged in the behaviors of a groomer, looking back, but I didn’t even know what that was then, or what that looked like,” Alice told the outlet.

Another female referred to as “Nadia” alleged Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home in July 2012 and provided text messages to the outlet.

Brand released a video before news of the allegations broke where he addressed the situation and denied the claims:

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

Will Russell Brand be charged with rape? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He stated, “I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks.”

He stated that while he was promiscuous in the past, his relationships were “absolutely, always consensual.”

The “Get Him to the Greek” actor said, “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well, and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

He added, “I feel like I’m being attacked, and plainly [establishment media outlets] are working very closely together.”

Some conservatives have already come out to offer varying degrees of support for the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actor.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson wrote, “Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen.”

Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen. https://t.co/3T7GjBddA5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2023

Elon Musk chimed in by accusing the establishment media of being anti-competition.

Of course. They don’t like competition. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Conservative influencer Lauren Chen called the whole thing a “coordinated #MeToo campaign against” Brand.

A coordinated #MeToo campaign against Russell Brand is dropping. Is there anyone who *doesn’t* believe this is an ideologically-driven smear campaign? https://t.co/ASDoeZjhOV — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 16, 2023

Brand has been outspoken in the past regarding the left, including criticizing the indictments of former President Donald Trump.

As of this writing, no charges have been formally filed against Brand.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.