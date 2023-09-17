Share
News

Conservatives Speak Out After Russell Brand Accused of Raping 4 Women, Including Teen

 By Maire Clayton  September 17, 2023 at 7:14am
Share

Comedian Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in a new report.

U.K.’s The Times reported the star allegedly abused four women between 2006 and 2013.

The pseudonym “Alice” was used for the female who was 16 at the time of her alleged three-month relationship with the star.

She claimed Brand referred to her as “the child” and became “preoccupied” with her innocence. Alice described it as an “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship” and discussed the graphic sex acts with the outlet.

“Russell engaged in the behaviors of a groomer, looking back, but I didn’t even know what that was then, or what that looked like,” Alice told the outlet.

Trending:
Republican Legislature Fires State's Top Election Chief Right Before 2024 Election

Another female referred to as “Nadia” alleged Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home in July 2012 and provided text messages to the outlet.

Brand released a video before news of the allegations broke where he addressed the situation and denied the claims:

Will Russell Brand be charged with rape?

He stated, “I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks.”

He stated that while he was promiscuous in the past, his relationships were “absolutely, always consensual.”

The “Get Him to the Greek” actor said, “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well, and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

He added, “I feel like I’m being attacked, and plainly [establishment media outlets] are working very closely together.”

Some conservatives have already come out to offer varying degrees of support for the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actor.

Related:
Kutcher, Kunis Resign From Anti-Child Sex Abuse Nonprofit Over 'Error in Judgment' in Supporting Co-Star Rapist

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson wrote, “Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen.”

Elon Musk chimed in by accusing the establishment media of being anti-competition.

Conservative influencer Lauren Chen called the whole thing a “coordinated #MeToo campaign against” Brand.

Brand has been outspoken in the past regarding the left, including criticizing the indictments of former President Donald Trump.

As of this writing, no charges have been formally filed against Brand.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Conservatives Speak Out After Russell Brand Accused of Raping 4 Women, Including Teen
Maren Morris' Shots at Jason Aldean's 'Small Town' in Music Video Epically Backfire
'Sound of Freedom' Star Likens Trump to Biblical King David
'Sound of Freedom' Hero Tim Ballard to Run for Senate: Report
Whoopi Goldberg Shocks Co-Host with Abrupt Interrogation, But 'You Can't Say That!'
See more...

Conversation