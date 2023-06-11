Share
Commentary

Conservatives Turn on Garth Brooks, Throw Out His Music After Bud Light Support: 'Never Again'

 By Jared Miller  June 11, 2023 at 11:51am
Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks has thrown himself into the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney controversy this last week.

Brooks recently announced in an interview with Billboard that he will unapologetically be serving Bud Light as one of the beverages at his new bar opening up in Nashville, Tennessee, soon.

WhiskeyRiff covers the full interview here.

The Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk bar is ironically named as Brooks will apparently only consider you a friend if you support the moral depravity of transgenderism and companies like Anheuser-Busch who propagate it.

In the interview, he not only supported the decision to sell Bud Light but also referred to anyone boycotting the product as “a**holes” that should seek out other bars in the lower Broadway area.

The predictable backlash from former Brooks fans was swift as thousands took to Twitter to voice their outrage with the singer; many promising to dispose of his music and boycott any future concerts.

One wrote, “Now I delete every Garth Brooks song from my collection. NEVER AGAIN GARTH!”

WARNING: Some of the following tweets contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz also took to Twitter to rightly point out the hypocritical hubris of Brooks who is a documented adulterer and philanderer who is now positioning himself as some sort of moral arbiter.

Many other Twitter users shared the view that Brooks has “chosen a side” and to alienate his mostly conservative base in favor of the trans agenda which is being pushed heavily on American children.

AJ Steele of the “AJ Steel Show” acutely summarized how many feel about Brooks’ betrayal.

Steel tweeted, “Fatso Garth Brooks who made millions from his conservative fans, said that folks who don’t support transsexual groomers are ‘a**holes’ who are not welcome in his new bar. I hope there’s enough deviants to fill up his joint, because when in Nashville, I’ll be anywhere but there!”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Brooks’ actions stand in stark contrast to other popular music stars like country star John Rich as well as Kid Rock who filmed himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a submachine gun earlier this year.

Rich owns the Nashville-based bar, Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ and discussed from a practical standpoint that selling Bud Light after their Mulvaney stunt is severely frowned upon.

According to Fox News Digital, Rich stated, “I’m not going to stock it [Bud Light]. We’ve only got limited area. I’ve got a limited bar. It’s like… I’ve got to put beer and whiskey and vodkas up here that people want to purchase and they want to support… And brother, I can tell you right now, it’s a vicious attitude toward Bud Light.”

“You know, the American public. We’re never left alone anymore. We literally can’t go anywhere without something divisive or political being thrown into our face.”

“You’ve got people that have had brand loyalty to Bud Light forever, you know, since they’ve been drinking beer…that’s what they drink. And they feel betrayed by it and they just can’t believe that now when they’re sitting down to relax and have a beer, at the end of the day, now it’s in their face again. And I think they’ve just had enough of it,” Rich continued.

Rich came off a bit lukewarm in his final statements in regard to not being personally offended by the affront to God that is Mulvaney being put on a Bud Light can, but he understands the financial ramifications of “going woke.”

“I wasn’t upset that they did it,” he said, “but I thought, ‘Wow, I don’t think that’s going to turn out like they thought.’ And of course, now you look up and I think Bud, like this morning is approaching $7 billion in revenue lost already. I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

I’m sure Rich also understands that Brooks’ betrayal of his fanbase will drive even more business to his own bar once it finally opens in Nashville later this year.

Jared Miller
Jared is a conservative, Christian Minnesotan who graduated from the University of Minnesota with political science and history majors with his faith intact.

He has been successfully published by other conservative news outlets like “American Watchmen” and is an aspiring author.

"It is the duty of every man, as far as his ability extends, to detect and expose delusion and error." - Thomas Paine




Conversation