Conservatives Turn on Garth Brooks, Throw Out His Music After Bud Light Support: 'Never Again'

Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks has thrown himself into the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney controversy this last week.

Brooks recently announced in an interview with Billboard that he will unapologetically be serving Bud Light as one of the beverages at his new bar opening up in Nashville, Tennessee, soon.

The Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk bar is ironically named as Brooks will apparently only consider you a friend if you support the moral depravity of transgenderism and companies like Anheuser-Busch who propagate it.

In the interview, he not only supported the decision to sell Bud Light but also referred to anyone boycotting the product as “a**holes” that should seek out other bars in the lower Broadway area.

The predictable backlash from former Brooks fans was swift as thousands took to Twitter to voice their outrage with the singer; many promising to dispose of his music and boycott any future concerts.

One wrote, “Now I delete every Garth Brooks song from my collection. NEVER AGAIN GARTH!”

These Elitists don’t learn. Country music star @garthbrooks has no tolerance for Bud Light boycotters, calling them “assholes” and promising he will serve the beer brand in his new Nashville bar. Now I delete every Garth Brooks song from my collection. NEVER AGAIN GARTH!… pic.twitter.com/GkNb8Z7bny — CPT C for America First (@CornicelliforNY) June 10, 2023

Patriots I threw out my Garth Brooks music collection. And I will never attend another one of his concerts.#PatriotsAssemble pic.twitter.com/VLUgZ5q5a7 — HunterMAGA (@gunslinger2022) June 10, 2023

What an ass this guy is Garth Brooks defends Bud Light, has nasty message for anyone who disagrees with him…https://t.co/eRRS5LryQP — Amy Moreno (@VivaLaAmes11) June 9, 2023

🚨 My trash bin is full… I threw out everything that had Garth Brooks name on it 🚨 https://t.co/3s5kXozS17 — Chloe (@Chloe4Djt) June 10, 2023

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz also took to Twitter to rightly point out the hypocritical hubris of Brooks who is a documented adulterer and philanderer who is now positioning himself as some sort of moral arbiter.

I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an asshole. Question, tho: Does it make someone an asshole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good… https://t.co/Qjs5JGS5Oa pic.twitter.com/ELMoUCBCiL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 10, 2023

Many other Twitter users shared the view that Brooks has “chosen a side” and to alienate his mostly conservative base in favor of the trans agenda which is being pushed heavily on American children.

AJ Steele of the “AJ Steel Show” acutely summarized how many feel about Brooks’ betrayal.

Steel tweeted, “Fatso Garth Brooks who made millions from his conservative fans, said that folks who don’t support transsexual groomers are ‘a**holes’ who are not welcome in his new bar. I hope there’s enough deviants to fill up his joint, because when in Nashville, I’ll be anywhere but there!”

Fatso Garth Brooks who made millions from his conservative fans, said that folks who don’t support transsexual groomers are “assholes” who are not welcome in his new bar.

I hope there’s enough deviants to fill up his joint, because when in Nashville, I’ll be anywhere but there! pic.twitter.com/WpXbl7kWao — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) June 10, 2023

Brooks’ actions stand in stark contrast to other popular music stars like country star John Rich as well as Kid Rock who filmed himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a submachine gun earlier this year.

Rich owns the Nashville-based bar, Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ and discussed from a practical standpoint that selling Bud Light after their Mulvaney stunt is severely frowned upon.

According to Fox News Digital, Rich stated, “I’m not going to stock it [Bud Light]. We’ve only got limited area. I’ve got a limited bar. It’s like… I’ve got to put beer and whiskey and vodkas up here that people want to purchase and they want to support… And brother, I can tell you right now, it’s a vicious attitude toward Bud Light.”

“You know, the American public. We’re never left alone anymore. We literally can’t go anywhere without something divisive or political being thrown into our face.”

“You’ve got people that have had brand loyalty to Bud Light forever, you know, since they’ve been drinking beer…that’s what they drink. And they feel betrayed by it and they just can’t believe that now when they’re sitting down to relax and have a beer, at the end of the day, now it’s in their face again. And I think they’ve just had enough of it,” Rich continued.

Rich came off a bit lukewarm in his final statements in regard to not being personally offended by the affront to God that is Mulvaney being put on a Bud Light can, but he understands the financial ramifications of “going woke.”

“I wasn’t upset that they did it,” he said, “but I thought, ‘Wow, I don’t think that’s going to turn out like they thought.’ And of course, now you look up and I think Bud, like this morning is approaching $7 billion in revenue lost already. I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

I’m sure Rich also understands that Brooks’ betrayal of his fanbase will drive even more business to his own bar once it finally opens in Nashville later this year.

