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Some have speculated that the vial with the euthanasia drug pentobarbital, similar to that shown in a stock photo, was tampered with before the planned execution Wednesday.
Some have speculated that the vial with the euthanasia drug pentobarbital, similar to that shown in a stock photo, was tampered with before the planned execution Wednesday. (digicomphoto - iStock / Getty Images)

'Conspiracy' Speculation Erupts After Botched Execution of Christa Pike: 'There's No Way'

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2026 at 5:12pm
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Amid an official vacuum to explain why Christa Pike’s Wednesday night execution was botched, social media is filling the void by invoking Conspiracy theories.

Pike did not die after two injections of lethal drugs were pumped into her. She was in critical condition Thursday, according to NBC News.

“I’m haunted by last night,” Randall Spivey, one of her lawyers, said. He said at least seven needles were used on Pike’s left arm, “one of which appeared to be bent when it was pulled from her arm after an unsuccessful attempt.”

He told reporters he had not seen her in the hospital.

Do you think there’s a conspiracy behind the execution failure?

Pike’s right arm turned purple after pentobarbital was supposedly administered.

“Last night was not just inefficient; it was cruel and it was torturous,” Spivey said.

And, said some on social media, it was not an accident.

“There’s no way. This has to be intentional. You’re telling me that Canada euthanized 16,500 people in MAID in 2025 alone, but an actual team of doctors in a state-of-the-art US prison can’t figure out how to euthanize one total psychopath? I don’t believe it,” Jennifer Greenberg posted on X.

Related:
Breaking: Execution of TN Woman Goes Bad: 2 Lethal Injections Leave Subject Snoring, Very Much Alive

“I’m just going to say it, I think that the all-female execution team botched this on purpose,” Cassandra MacDonald wrote on X.

“Sometimes a ‘conspiracy’ is the only plausible explanation,” Brent Scher commented.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered a “third-party review” of the mess, according to ABC News.

“So far as we know, the Department of Correction followed exactly the protocol as outlined,” he said.

“There is no one that wanted what happened last night to happen. It shouldn’t have happened,” Lee said. “The people of our state deserve to have those questions answered, and that’s what this investigation is for.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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