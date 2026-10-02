'Conspiracy' Speculation Erupts After Botched Execution of Christa Pike: 'There's No Way'

Amid an official vacuum to explain why Christa Pike’s Wednesday night execution was botched, social media is filling the void by invoking Conspiracy theories.

Pike did not die after two injections of lethal drugs were pumped into her. She was in critical condition Thursday, according to NBC News.

“I’m haunted by last night,” Randall Spivey, one of her lawyers, said. He said at least seven needles were used on Pike’s left arm, “one of which appeared to be bent when it was pulled from her arm after an unsuccessful attempt.”

I agree with this. IMO, someone tampered with Pike’s injection to remove the “lethal.” — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 1, 2026

He told reporters he had not seen her in the hospital.

Do you think there’s a conspiracy behind the execution failure? Yes, definitely No, just a mistake Maybe, but need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 32% (7 votes) No, just a mistake 9% (2 votes) Maybe, but need more information 59% (13 votes)

Pike’s right arm turned purple after pentobarbital was supposedly administered.

“Last night was not just inefficient; it was cruel and it was torturous,” Spivey said.

And, said some on social media, it was not an accident.

There’s no way. This has to be intentional. You’re telling me that Canada euthanized 16,500 people in MAID in 2025 alone, but an actual team of doctors in a state-of-the-art US prison can’t figure out how to euthanize one total psychopath? I don’t believe it. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) October 1, 2026

“There’s no way. This has to be intentional. You’re telling me that Canada euthanized 16,500 people in MAID in 2025 alone, but an actual team of doctors in a state-of-the-art US prison can’t figure out how to euthanize one total psychopath? I don’t believe it,” Jennifer Greenberg posted on X.

Sometimes a “conspiracy” is the only plausible explanation. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 1, 2026

“I’m just going to say it, I think that the all-female execution team botched this on purpose,” Cassandra MacDonald wrote on X.

“Sometimes a ‘conspiracy’ is the only plausible explanation,” Brent Scher commented.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered a “third-party review” of the mess, according to ABC News.

Do you know whose execution wasn’t botched? The 18 year old girl whom Pike murdered in cold blood, and whose skull she kept in her house. — Polyticks Unlimited (@PoliUnLimited) October 1, 2026

“So far as we know, the Department of Correction followed exactly the protocol as outlined,” he said.

“There is no one that wanted what happened last night to happen. It shouldn’t have happened,” Lee said. “The people of our state deserve to have those questions answered, and that’s what this investigation is for.”

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