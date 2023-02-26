Parler Share
'Conspiracy Theorists' Vindicated as Government Agency Declares Lab Leak Single Most Likely Origin of COVID: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2023 at 8:33am
The Department of Energy believes that a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, was the most likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The report in the Wall Street Journal cited a classified intelligence report given to members of Congress and the White House.

The Journal report noted that different agencies have reached different conclusions, with the Energy Department and the FBI coming down on the side of the lab leak theory, while other agencies remain undecided or lean toward believing there was some type of natural transmission not yet discovered.

Strange Dust Coats Cars Across Several States as Odd Smell Permeates the Air

COVID-19 first erupted in China during or about November 2019 before leaping worldwide early the next year. Initially, China claimed the source of the virus was a market selling exotic animals in Wuhan. Contrary opinions arose that the virus emerged from a research lab in Wuhan. During the debate over the origin of the virus, advocates of the lab leak theory were initially derided as “conspiracy theorists” until over time evidence emerged that gave credence to their view.

The debate still rages. Last week, Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health, said equating the viruses being studied at Wuhan with the one that caused the pandemic was like “saying that a human is equivalent to a cow,” according to The New York Times.


House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, a Republican representative from Kentucky, has pledged that the GOP-controlled House will fully investigate the origins of COVID-19.

“Understanding the origins of COVID-19 is essential to providing accountability and protecting Americans in the future.  Evidence continues to mount pointing to the virus leaking from an unsecure lab in Wuhan,” he said in a news release on the committee’s website.

Comer said that now-retired Dr. Anthony Fauci “was alerted early on that COVID-19 had markings of a manipulated virus yet may have chosen to cover it up instead of blowing the whistle. We will continue to follow the facts to determine what could have been done differently to better protect Americans from this virus and hold U.S. government officials that took part in any sort of cover-up accountable.”

The Journal report said that the National Intelligence Council and four agencies the Journal’s sources would not name believe with “low confidence” that the virus emerged through natural means.

The report said the CIA and another agency that went unnamed are undecided.

The Journal’s report said the “Energy Department’s conclusion is the result of new intelligence and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research.”

The Energy Department pegged its guess with “low confidence,” the Journal report said, citing “people who have read the classified report” it did not name.

The leak was not part of a biological weapons program, the Journal cited its sources as saying.

David Relman, a Stanford University microbiologist, praised the report.

“Kudos to those who are willing to set aside their preconceptions and objectively re-examine what we know and don’t know about Covid origins. My plea is that we not accept an incomplete answer or give up because of political expediency,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
John Fetterman's Staff Releases New Statement on His Health, No Update on Wife After She Fled Country
Christian School Forfeits Playoff Basketball Game Rather Than Face Transgender Opponent, Citing Fairness and Safety
Family Announces 28-Year-Old Disney Actor Died from an Enlarged Heart
Heckler Confronts Pelosi on Ukraine - His Camera Captured Her 3 Words Before He Was Forced Away
'They Felt the Power of God': Pastor Uses Prayer to Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt During Sunday Service
