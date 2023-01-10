Construction Begins on Biden's Wall as He Visits Border, But It's Not Where You Think

Finally, it appears that President Joe Biden has been convinced that walls work.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to have been enough to change his mind about securing the U.S. border with Mexico, which remains as unsecure as ever despite his recent visit there. His administration has, however, begun work on a project a little closer to home.

To his home, that is.

Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is getting new “security fencing” — at taxpayer expense, of course.

The New York Post reported in October of 2021 that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security had awarded a contract worth nearly half a million dollars to Turnstone Holdings, LLC, for the “PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF SECURITY FENCING” at the vacation home.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail published some exclusive photographs yesterday of the construction finally beginning last week.

Updated records at USASPENDING.gov, the official source for data regarding federal government outlays, show the cost has since risen to $501,824 from the original $456,548 set aside for the project originally.

Some of the increase was said to be due to unexpected work for the project — the relocation of a water main, for example — that anyone who has ever managed a large construction project knows is often just par for the course.

Given inflation under the Biden administration, actually, we should probably be happy that the project is still expected to come in under seven figures.

The same site gives an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2023.

Between now and then, if the amount of illegal immigration remains roughly unchanged from what it looked like in 2022, the U.S. should see another 2 million or so illegals enter the country across our porous, vulnerable southern border. (NBC News estimated about 2.76 million illegal crossings last year.)

Few if any of those illegals are expected to make it to Rehoboth Beach, but any who do will likely be prevented from getting into Biden’s beach house. So, we’ve got that going for us.

Biden, as regular readers of The Western Journal already know, just returned from a three-hour photo op at the southern border, where he was roundly criticized by the right — and even by pundits at CNN.

As usual, however, The Babylon Bee had the best takes:

Biden Finally Visits ‘On The Border’ To See Crisis Everyone’s Talking About https://t.co/LlJqhZxqoi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2023

Biden Declares The Southern Border As Secure As America’s Elections https://t.co/g9Vbsn8G7s — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2023

