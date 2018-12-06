Consumer Protection Group Campaigns To Rename Street ‘PETA Kills Ave’

The Center For Consumer Freedom wrote a Wednesday letter to the Norfolk City Council in Virginia and asked it to change the address of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ headquarters to reflect what it alleges are the group’s true injurious actions.

“For years, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has killed cats and dogs by the thousands at its headquarters,” the letter reads, asking the city council to replace “Front Street” with “PETA Kills Avenue” as the headquarter’s address.

PETA’s headquarters are located in Norfolk.

The letter claims that PETA euthanizes a majority of the animals that are brought to its shelters rather than providing them with care.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk has also advocated for all stray cats and pitfalls to be eliminated, according to the letter.

“In fact, killing animals seems to be the main purpose of PETA’s so-called shelter, as no adoption hours are posted nor are animals advertised on the organization’s site,” reads the letter, written by Will Coggin.

CCF also asks the city council to consider other names like “Butcher Street” and “Serial Killer Way.” The organization even has a walk-in freezer for corpse freezing purposes according to tax records, Coggin maintains in the letter.

PETA’s animal shelter allegedly killed 1,809 pets at its headquarters in 2017, according to a report given to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The group euthanized 1,428 animals in 2016 and placed only 44 animals with adoptive families, the report shows.

PETA kills nearly 75 percent of animals it receives.

Private shelters euthanize less than 10 percent of animals brought to them, according to the report.

“In some years, PETA’s kill rate has been higher than 90 percent,” according to the letter.

The group has euthanized 38,000 animals in the last 20 years, according to the report.

PETA did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

