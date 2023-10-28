Content of Biden's Latest Cheat Sheet Seen During News Conference - Is This How Bad It's Become?
We are living in trying times.
Invasions by Israel in Gaza are on the rise.
America attacked two of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria.
Iran’s foreign minister threatened the US while in the United States in a speech at the United Nations that America “will not be spared from this fire” if the fighting is not halted.
And the president of the United States, our commander in chief, read the names of reporters off a cheat sheet, replete with convenient pictures, just in case the names were not enough.
An image from the press conference held on Wednesday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been circulating on the internet, Fox News reported.
This image shows the president holding a note card with the names and faces of the reporters who asked questions. The list included PBS correspondent Laura Barrón-López, USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison, Australia’s Channel 10 Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper and The Australian’s Jeff Chambers, all of whom were allowed to ask questions during the conference.
One social media user commented, “Biden’s cheat sheet looks like a kindergarten work sheet.”
Biden’s cheat sheet looks like a kindergarten work sheet. pic.twitter.com/P5dFgUI3Hh
— Ali Rom (@alicjarom) October 27, 2023
“Now they have to have pictures!” another comment read.
Now they have to have pictures!
— DOC (@DOC14896779) October 26, 2023
This is not the first time Biden has been caught with a cheat sheet.
In April, Biden was caught with a notecard bearing the name of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian under “Question #1,” along with a pre-written question.
Sure enough, Subramanian was called on first, asking a very similar question to the one on the sheet.
🛑 #BREAKING: Joe Biden was seen using a ‘Cheat Sheet’ during a press conference held on Wednesday.
–
The paper clearly shows that Joe Biden had advanced knowledge on the question that was going to be asked by journalist ‘Courtney Subramanian’ 📝 pic.twitter.com/O7gzgOlV8a
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 26, 2023
Our nation and indeed, the entire world is at a pivotal period in history and we need a leader at the helm who knows what’s going on.
The recurring stories of President Biden relying on note cards to remember journalists’ names and formulate questions have raised a pressing concern: When do we consider a person unfit for their duties?
Each instance in which Biden employs a note card not only raises doubts about his grasp of foreign policy, economics and domestic affairs, but also presents an image of vulnerability to nations like Iran.
It’s no wonder that some members of his own party are contemplating a challenge to his leadership.
On Friday, House Democrat Dean Phillips, a Democrat who says he thinks Biden has done a “spectacular job,” announced he is running against Biden for the presidency.
With members of his own party circling the body, one shudders to think of the conversations about Joe Biden taking place in governmental mansions of foreign nations.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.