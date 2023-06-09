A damning new report has directly alleged that the incumbent president of the United States took a bribe — and a hefty one at that — through a scheme that his son was also in on.

This sordid report comes from Fox News, and details the information collected on an FD-1023 form. Per Fox, an FD-1023 is “used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting from confidential human sources.”

FD-1023 forms are meant to document this information, but said information is not necessarily considered evidence.

In fact, FD-1023 forms are primarily used when needing to record unverified information.

That being said, the information allegedly found in this FD-1023 leak is still eyebrow-raising, if only because of the egregiousness of it.

The FD-1023 that Fox News had described to them documents a “highly credible” and confidential source who spoke multiple times to a top Burisma executive, beginning in 2015.

(President Joe Biden was the vice president during that time frame.)

Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm in Ukraine, has long been linked to the Biden family, and has been a highly sore subject for the president.

In fact, Hunter Biden’s mere presence on the Burisma board has been a headache for the Biden family, and given what’s been alleged in this FD-1023 leak, it’s easy to see why.

With the purported aim of influencing American policy and gaining access to American oil, and with the “dumb” Hunter Biden (the words of the Burisma executive) unable to get that ball rolling, it appeared that the “the Big Guy” had to be looped in.

And when the confidential source needled the Burisma executive about how, exactly, the Bidens were factored into all of this, that’s where the most damning allegations came.

“$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive said.

That’s not an insignificant amount of money and would be a genuine black eye on Biden’s political career if this turns out to be true.

And in case anyone thought that the $5 million was somehow on the up-and-up, one source described the $5 million as a “retainer” for the Bidens to deal with Burisma’s issues, and another source went a step further and outright called the whole thing a “pay-to-play” scheme.

Worse yet, the FD-1023 notes that the confidential source fully believes that those $5 million payments were, in fact, made to Joe and Hunter Biden.

The Burisma executive did seem to imply that Joe Biden was paid — albeit not directly and allegedly through a network of banks that would take “at least 10 years” to unravel.

It’s also worth pointing out that the confidential source that is cited in the FD-1023 is not some desperate snitch.

According to Fox, the unnamed source has been an FBI informant since 2010, and has been paid handsomely (the source has made at least $200,000 informing for the FBI) for their services.

These explosive revelations come on the heels of former President Donald Trump being indicted on what many feel to be spurious charges.

Regardless of the similarities or differences between the two ordeals, it’s inarguable that the two front-runners to represent their respective parties in the 2024 general election are embroiled in their own respective controversies.

It’s not the best start to a strong re-election or election bid.

And that’s something Americans will have to think long and hard about when they’re at the voting booths in 2024.

