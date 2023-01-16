Content Warning: Passenger on Doomed Nepal Flight Livestreamed the Moment Everything Went Wrong

A plane crash Sunday near the resort town of Pokhara, Nepal, is the deadliest the country has experienced in 30 years, according to multiple reports.

In the aftermath of the disaster that has led to at least 68 deaths, footage has emerged that documents the accident — from inside the cabin.

The footage is extremely disturbing.

The footage linked below shows a passenger livestreaming the landing, according to TMZ. From the man’s expression, it appears he is not aware that anything is out of the ordinary is taking place.

The plane appears to be preparing to land, being fairly close to the ground before things start to go horribly wrong.

After a few seconds, the camera is badly jostled, seemingly because the plane’s movement becomes rough enough to rattle the man behind the camera.

Afterward, screams can be heard. Then, after a few seconds, flames are visible.

Readers can view it here, but viewer discretion is very strongly advised. A second video that appears to show the plane as it begins to lose control can be viewed here.

There is no initial indication as to what may have caused the crash, according to Reuters. Weather conditions were reportedly good.

When the plane crashed it “immediately erupted into flames,” according to TMZ, and first responders and townspeople quickly descended on the site of the crash.

Arun Tamu, a local resident who witnessed the wreckage, told Reuters that, “Half of the plane is on the hillside … The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river.”

Officials reportedly called the search off late in the evening, saying that they would resume Monday. As of Monday morning, according to NBC News, there were four persons aboard the flight still missing.

The disaster took place on a Yeti Airlines flight with an ATR 72 plane, according to CNN, citing Nepal’s civil aviation authority. In another article, the network noted that ATR planes, made by a partnership of the European firms Airbus and Leonardo, normally have a good reputation.

TMZ reported that the Yeti Airlines flight was a 27-minute hop from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

“Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this,” ATR said in a statement, according to CNN. “ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer.”

There were reportedly 53 Nepali passengers, and all four crew members were Nepali as well. Among the 15 foreign nationals aboard the plane, the civil aviation authority reported passengers from Russia, Korea, Australia, France, and Ireland.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal addressed the horrific tragedy via tweet.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers,” he wrote in the Twitter post translated by Yahoo! News.

“I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue.”

