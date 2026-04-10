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Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in the Fourth District Court on Feb. 3, 2026, in Provo, Utah.
Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in the Fourth District Court on Feb. 3, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (Trent Nelson - Pool / Getty Images)

Contents of Tyler Robinson's Handwritten Note About Charlie Kirk Revealed in Court Docs

 By Randy DeSoto  April 10, 2026 at 1:45pm
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The contents of a handwritten note that Tyler Robinson allegedly left for his boyfriend and roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which he confesses to planning to shoot Charlie Kirk, have been made public.

CBS affiliate KUTV reported that an affidavit for a search warrant of Robinson’s residence said that investigators met with Twiggs, who showed them text messages he exchanged with Robinson on Sept. 10, 2025, the day of the shooting.

In one of the messages, Robinson instructed Twiggs to “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.”

Twiggs told investigators that he looked under the keyboard and found a handwritten letter which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

“I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler.”

Kirk was shot and killed at a Turning Point USA outdoor event taking place at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

It was the first stop in “The American Comeback Tour,” in which Kirk invited students to “Ask Me Anything.”

Related:
Experts Respond to Claims That the Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk 'Did Not Match the Rifle' Allegedly Used by Tyler Robinson

ABC News reported that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the 22-year-old.

Last fall, Utah Valley District Attorney Jeff Gray read to reporters text messages that Robinson allegedly sent to Twiggs in which the former said about Kirk, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I’m able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence.”

“I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet,” he added. “Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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