Contents of Tyler Robinson's Handwritten Note About Charlie Kirk Revealed in Court Docs

The contents of a handwritten note that Tyler Robinson allegedly left for his boyfriend and roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which he confesses to planning to shoot Charlie Kirk, have been made public.

CBS affiliate KUTV reported that an affidavit for a search warrant of Robinson’s residence said that investigators met with Twiggs, who showed them text messages he exchanged with Robinson on Sept. 10, 2025, the day of the shooting.

SEARCH WARRANT TYLER ROBINSON TIMELINE UVU Newly unsealed court documents provide a detailed minute-by-minute look at the movements of Tyler James Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10,… pic.twitter.com/hFpXCP3xPK — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) April 10, 2026

In one of the messages, Robinson instructed Twiggs to “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.”

Twiggs told investigators that he looked under the keyboard and found a handwritten letter which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

“I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler.”

Unsealed court documents reveal the note that Tyler Robinson left for his lover, Lance Twiggs. pic.twitter.com/0XPQF7uUOC — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) April 10, 2026

Kirk was shot and killed at a Turning Point USA outdoor event taking place at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

It was the first stop in “The American Comeback Tour,” in which Kirk invited students to “Ask Me Anything.”

.@JackPosobiec and @libbyemmons discuss Tyler Robinson’s defense team in SHAMBLES after unsealed court docs reveal accused Charlie Kirk assassin’s messages with trans lover: “‘Short of my family being willing to cover for me I am effed.’ I am what do you do without something… pic.twitter.com/es2rUJ9Llh — Human Events (@HumanEvents) April 10, 2026

ABC News reported that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the 22-year-old.

Last fall, Utah Valley District Attorney Jeff Gray read to reporters text messages that Robinson allegedly sent to Twiggs in which the former said about Kirk, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I’m able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence.”

🚨 CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON, on why he took out Charlie Kirk, speaking to transgender boyfriend: “I had enough of his HATRED. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” pic.twitter.com/CSbetzpmII — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 16, 2025

“I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet,” he added. “Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.”

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