(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

Inflammation Is at the Core of COVID and Arthritis Symptoms

Inflammation is the body’s protective response to injury or infection, but sometimes it gets out of control, causing problems in diseases like COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and osteoarthritis (OA). Scientists have discovered that these three diseases trigger similar patterns inside the body, leading to swelling, pain, and tissue damage.

Given Ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19, it shouldn’t be surprising then that Ivermectin is showing remarkably promising results in treating arthritis.

COVID and Arthritis

When someone has COVID-19, RA, or OA, their immune system releases chemicals known as cytokines. Cytokines are signaling proteins the body uses to call immune cells to fight infection or heal injury. In these conditions, cytokines become overly active and rally too many immune cells, leading to inflammation that can hurt rather than heal.

What Triggers Inflammation? The Inflammatory Cytokine Triad: TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β

Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF- α ) is powerful chemical messenger that signals for inflammation. When released in large amounts, it can cause redness, swelling, and pain.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) d irects many immune responses, including fever and the production of protective proteins. Excess IL-6 often results in more inflammation and chronic illness.

Interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β), like TNF-α and IL-6, ramps up inflammation and contributes to tissue damage. High levels are common in chronic diseases.

This triad appears at elevated levels in COVID-19 (as part of the “cytokine storm”), RA (causing joint swelling and damage), and OA (resulting in chronic joint pain and breakdown).

Arthritis and COVID: Signaling Pathways in Common

NF- κ B (Nuclear Factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells) a cts as a master switch inside cells. Overactivation leads to ongoing inflammation and tissue injury.

MAPK (Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase) is a chain-reaction system, spreading inflammation signals throughout the cell. Branches like p38, ERK1/2, and JNK amplify cytokine production.

JAK/STAT Pathway is made of proteins that transmit messages from cytokines like IL-6 into the cell nucleus, triggering more inflammation. JAK inhibitors can block this step to control inflammation in COVID-19 and RA.

Ivermectin’s Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Initially developed to kill parasites, studies suggest Ivermectin helps modulate inflammation, as well. How does it do that you might ask:

NF- κ B Pathway Inhibition b locks the master switch, reducing swelling and tissue damage.

Direct Cytokine Suppression l owers TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β levels, limiting harmful inflammation.

MAPK Pathway Modulation p revents the inflammatory chain reaction within cells.

JAK/STAT Pathway Interference s lows the JAK/STAT proteins, putting the brake on chronic inflammation. This is beneficial in COVID-19 and RA.

Novel Integrin-Based Mechanism may block another “doorway” that inflammatory messengers use to exacerbate tissue damage.

Because COVID-19, RA, and OA share similar internal signaling pathways that drive inflammation, medications like Ivermectin that block these steps could potentially help treat all three.

Where to Get American Made Ivermectin

For over 30 years, Ivermectin has been trusted worldwide — Nobel Prize–winning, FDA-approved, and proven safe for millions.

We know Ivermectin works, but how can we guarantee that the Ivermectin you order is actually made here in the USA — not in China? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in!

The Wellness Company and its freedom-fighting medical experts — like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory — are the gold standard for providing safe, effective, and affordable medical solutions. The Wellness Company’s doctors are the doctors who courageously told the truth during the pandemic, and they continue to be the nation’s leading voices for putting the health and well-being of the American people above the greed and profits of big pharma and the medical establishment.

Not Just Made in America — But at a Price You Can’t Beat!

While most other pharmacies are charging $5 a tablet for Ivermectin, often for lower dosage, The Wellness Company is offering higher dosage Ivermectin (18mg) at just $3.33 a tablet!

Discover what life free from inflammation feels like. Start your journey to better joint health today.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.