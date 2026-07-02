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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.
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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. (Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images)

Out of Control Tim Walz Pardons, Releases Illegal Child Rapist, Now ICE Likely Can't Deport Him

 By Samuel Short  July 2, 2026 at 9:18am
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Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s legacy will be one of incompetence, bringing shame to the office he still holds until the end of this year.

Walz has made the decision to pardon an illegal alien sex offender, and this could impede deportation efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a news release Wednesday about 42-year-old Tou Lue Vang, a Laotian national who repeatedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl between 2002 and 2004. He was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2006.

Vang first came to the United States in 1994, residing in California. He’d been granted legal status by the Clinton administration, but upon his conviction, this was revoked.

The New York Times noted the Minnesota pardon was granted by a board consisting of Walz, Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the state’s chief Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson.

Vang had submitted a letter regretting his actions, hoping the board would assist him in staying with his wife and six children.

Vang was 18 at the time of this crime, outrageously trying to justify his vile behavior as cultural, saying, “it is a cultural thing… to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12.” He also tried blaming the victim and said she should be arrested too.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis remarked that “this pardon will take away this child rapist’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the United States.”

The New York Times noted that Vang now effectively has a clean record because of the pardon.

Without the crime being a factor, deportation will be difficult.

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This isn’t only about justice for the little girl he hurt. It’s about the safety of the community in which Vang dwells.

Walz is going to make his final months in office as painful as possible.

In January, as the governor fought ICE officers trying to enforce the law after a scandal broke involving Minnesota’s Somali population stealing tax dollars to start daycares and home health companies, NBC News reported that Walz said this was his last year in politics.

“I will never run for an elected office again. Never again,” he said, seeing the writing on the wall.

Can you imagine if this person had become vice president?

The country truly avoided a disaster with President Donald Trump’s return to office.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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