Share
News
A muslim prayer takes place at a mosque.
A muslim prayer takes place at a mosque. (Rawpixel / Getty Images)

Controversial 'Islamic-Focused' Texas City Attempts Rebrand Amid Controversy

 By Michael Austin  November 24, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

A controversial Muslim building project in northern Texas is rebranding as the apparent attempt to build a town based on Islam draws national attention.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill posted via Facebook on Nov. 8 that the project known as “EPIC City” is now called “The Meadow.”

Development Group Community Capital Partners, also known as CCP, is submitting new construction and city planning blueprints for Collin County to evaluate.

“CCP is the company behind EPIC City, an Islamic-focused community planned near Josephine, Texas, in Collin and Hunt Counties,” Hill wrote.

“According to a diagram of the planned neighborhood, the developers have changed the name of the project to The Meadow.”

Hill added that the developers want to “form a municipal utility district for the development project,” while local officials “expect a plat application to be filed with the county soon.”

CCP President Imran Chaudhary said that the name was changed “in light of some public confusion over whether the development would become a separate municipality,” per a report from Texas Scorecard.

“The Meadow” was chosen to “better describe the beautiful property and the inclusive, family-centered, mixed-use, master-planned community being designed,” according to Chaudhary.

Texas Scorecard noted that the original plans for the 400-acre community included 1,000 homes, a mosque and community center, a school, and other elements to foster an Islamic enclave.

Potential future residents were able to buy lots in the town, with plans for expansion due to the popularity of the project.

Related:
Afghan Suspect Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in National Guard Shooting

Texas state agencies and the federal Department of Justice had investigated EPIC City for possible violations of the law.

But the developers of EPIC City insisted to authorities that anyone will be welcome to purchase property.

The controversial project in Texas, where two-thirds of residents identify as Christians, comes after increased Islamic immigration to the Lone Star State in recent years.

There were 313,000 known Muslims in Texas as of 2020, composing just over 1 percent of the state population.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in September to “ban sharia compounds,” although sharia law is not explicitly mentioned in the bill, per Texas Scorecard.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Over Half of Childless Women Do Not Want to Become Moms
China Arrests 18 Church Leaders Amid Crackdown on Christianity
One of the Oldest Copies of Scripture Coming to the US
Two Texas Men Foiled for Bizarre and Twisted Plan to Conquer Private Island, Use Native Children as Sex Slaves
Male 'Trans' TSA Agent Wants to Pat Down Women So Bad He's Filing a Lawsuit Over it
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation