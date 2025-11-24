A controversial Muslim building project in northern Texas is rebranding as the apparent attempt to build a town based on Islam draws national attention.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill posted via Facebook on Nov. 8 that the project known as “EPIC City” is now called “The Meadow.”

Development Group Community Capital Partners, also known as CCP, is submitting new construction and city planning blueprints for Collin County to evaluate.

“CCP is the company behind EPIC City, an Islamic-focused community planned near Josephine, Texas, in Collin and Hunt Counties,” Hill wrote.

🚨UPDATE on EPIC City, renamed The Meadow, from Collin County @JudgeChrisHill… pic.twitter.com/w8OYFMCMNK — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) November 8, 2025

“According to a diagram of the planned neighborhood, the developers have changed the name of the project to The Meadow.”

Hill added that the developers want to “form a municipal utility district for the development project,” while local officials “expect a plat application to be filed with the county soon.”

CCP President Imran Chaudhary said that the name was changed “in light of some public confusion over whether the development would become a separate municipality,” per a report from Texas Scorecard.

“The Meadow” was chosen to “better describe the beautiful property and the inclusive, family-centered, mixed-use, master-planned community being designed,” according to Chaudhary.

Texas Scorecard noted that the original plans for the 400-acre community included 1,000 homes, a mosque and community center, a school, and other elements to foster an Islamic enclave.

Potential future residents were able to buy lots in the town, with plans for expansion due to the popularity of the project.

Texas state agencies and the federal Department of Justice had investigated EPIC City for possible violations of the law.

But the developers of EPIC City insisted to authorities that anyone will be welcome to purchase property.

The controversial project in Texas, where two-thirds of residents identify as Christians, comes after increased Islamic immigration to the Lone Star State in recent years.

There were 313,000 known Muslims in Texas as of 2020, composing just over 1 percent of the state population.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in September to “ban sharia compounds,” although sharia law is not explicitly mentioned in the bill, per Texas Scorecard.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.