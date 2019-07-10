Controversial Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Has Vicious Message for Trump: ‘You’re Excluding People That Look Like Me’

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women’s National Team took aim at President Donald Trump in an interview Tuesday, claiming his message is “excluding people.”

Rapinoe, who won the FIFA World Cup’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards after the U.S. women’s team took home the championship, was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if she had a message for Trump.

“Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of color, you’re excluding Americans that maybe support you,” she responded.

“We need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about ‘Make America Great Again,'” Rapinoe added.

“Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of color. You’re excluding… Americans that maybe support you.” USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s message to Pres. Trump. https://t.co/MME9lAZEp9 pic.twitter.com/YMRZKe4538 — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2019

“I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone — it might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world,” she said.

Rapinoe wasn’t done.

“You have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone,” she said.

Rapinoe’s feud with the president dates back several months.

The soccer player refused to put her hand on her heart or sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the World Cup.

Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports that month she would be protesting the anthem as an “F you” to Trump and his administration.

When asked whether she would visit the White House if her team won the World Cup, she had a sharp response.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

“No f—ing way will we be invited to the White House,” she said. “[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the [NBA champion Golden State] Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

Trump later responded on Twitter: “Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win.’ Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.”

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” he said.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Rapinoe said Tuesday she still has no plans to visit the White House.

“I would not go, and every teammate that I’ve talked to explicitly about it would not go,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we’ve worked so hard to build, and the things that we fight for, and the way that we live our life — I don’t think that we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration,” Rapinoe added.

