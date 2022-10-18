Parler Share
Commentary
First lady Jill Biden walks on the field for the coin toss ahead of Sunday night's NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.
Commentary
First lady Jill Biden walks on the field for the coin toss ahead of Sunday night's NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. (Matt Rourke / AP)

Controversial Video: Did Jill Biden Just Get Cancer Survivors Booed at NFL Game?

 By Randy DeSoto  October 18, 2022 at 4:42am
Parler Share

First lady Jill Biden drew boos as she walked onto Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday night to serve as honorary captain for the undefeated Eagles.

Cancer survivors flanked Biden as she made her way to the middle of the field for the coin toss in the match-up in the Eagles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The first lady attended the event to promote the federal government’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, which is aimed at advancing a cure for cancer.

Of course, politics can never be far separated from such an appearance, especially when it’s this close to the midterm elections. And that put even a group as sympathetic — and inspiring — as cancer survivors in the potential line of fire.

If Biden (or her handlers) was hoping that walking beside cancer survivors would get her a unanimous welcome from the notoriously tough Philly crowd, some video evidence posted to social media suggests the contrary.

Trending:
Crowd Reacts with Confused Silence as Fetterman's Speech Turns Into Word Salad

“Boos,” along with “Let’s Go Brandon!” could be heard.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that chants of “F*** Joe Biden” also reverberated through the stadium.

Ed Kracz, a writer for Sport Illustrated’s “Eagles Today,” tweeted, “FLOTUS Jill Biden at midfield for coin flip. She gets booed. #Eagles win toss. Defer. Dallas starts with ball.”

Steve Maltepes, a sports betting guru who goes by the Twitter handle Philly Godfather, tweeted, “A stadium full of Eagles fans booed Jill Biden tonight, they must all be from the 5 surrounding counties.”

In 2020 presidential election, the four counties that surround Philadelphia — Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware — actually went for Joe Biden, so that theory’s no good.

Former President Donald Trump did carry the majority of counties in the state, including Lancaster and Berks counties, which are not far from Philly.

Related:
It Literally Looks Like Someone Hit the Pause Button on Biden in This Devastating Video

However, the video evidence of the incident has been controversial — and somewhat contradictory.

The NFL posted a video of Jill Biden singing the “Fly Eagles Fly” fight song before the game started.

Neither boos nor chants of “Let’s Go Brandon” could be heard, leading some on social media to accuse NBC of doctoring the sound, according to the Daily Mail.

Others suggested that the boos were actually added in by Biden critics.

Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles from Philadelphia in neighboring Montgomery County.

She tweeted Sunday, “It’s a special night for this Philly girl — I get to cheer on my @Eagles alongside these brave cancer survivors and their families.”

Assuming there was some booing — always a solid assumption with a Philadelphia sports crowd — the first lady has plenty of company.

Her husband observed in May 2021, “Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world.”

The New York Post reported, “In 1968, Eagles fans mercilessly booed and threw snowballs at a man dressed as Santa Claus who appeared on the field during halftime of a late-season game.”

There might be a dispute over how widespread the booing was on Sunday night at “the Linc” — as the stadium is known locally — but there’s no question that Jill Biden’s husband is widely unpopular nationally.

According to a poll released Monday, commissioned by the notoriously liberal New York Times, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is at only 39 percent, with 58 percent disapproving.

Should Biden have been an honorary team captain so close to the midterms?

It even found him a percentage point behind former President Donald Trump — 45 to 44 — in a prospective 2024 presidential election.

The Eagles won the Dallas game Sunday night, 26-17, leaving them the only undefeated team in the NFL. With a bye week on the schedule for the upcoming weekend, the team will remain undefeated at least until Oct. 30, when the Eagles are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at home at the Linc.

The Phillies just defeated last year’s World Series champion Atlanta Braves in four games to win the National League Division Series Saturday and advance to the National League Championship Series.

Philly is on a roll!

As for the Bidens, not so much.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Controversial Video: Did Jill Biden Just Get Cancer Survivors Booed at NFL Game?
GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Ends Debate by Dismantling Gretchen Whitmer Piece by Piece in 90 Seconds
Saudi Arabia Makes Huge Claim About What Biden Put on the Table While Begging to OPEC
Troy Aikman Finally Responds to Outrage Mob's Furor Over 'Sexist' Comment on 'Monday Night Football'
Rob Schneider Says He's 'Had It' with Democrats, Reveals Why Libs Made Him Ditch California
See more...

Conversation