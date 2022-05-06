Share
Controversy Erupts as Public Learns Biden's New Press Secretary Is in a Long-Term Relationship with a CNN Reporter

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2022 at 7:28am
The new public face of the Biden White House has a long-term partner who is a CNN correspondent, stirring concerns over a conflict of interest.

Karine Jean-Pierre, who will succeed Jen Psaki as White House press secretary, has made no secret of her same-sex relationship with CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, with some reports referring to them as married. They live together in Washington with a child they adopted, according to the New York Post.

According to The Washington Free Beacon. the White House did not respond to a request for comment about whether Jean-Pierre would recuse herself when dealing with CNN.

“This is one of many examples of the corporate media LITERALLY in bed with the government it covers,” tweeted Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart.

Others also raised questions about the situation.

The Washington Times noted that although Malveaux formerly covered the White House, her CNN bio says she is “the network’s national correspondent, covering national and international news and cultural events.”

Juwan Holmes, associate editor of the online magazine LGBTQ Nation, said the question is to be expected, but he vouched for Jean-Pierre.

“I’m sure there won’t be Cuomo-level conflict of interest violations but expect it to have it bought up in the future,” he said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, referring to former CNN host Chris Cuomo’s coverage of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Jean-Pierre is well aware of the concept of a conflict of interest, having accused the Trump family of that in 2018 during a trip to India by Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of then-President Donald Trump.

“The Trump family is a walking, talking conflict of interest,” she said then.



Some commentators also suggested Jean-Pierre was not a good choice because she has voiced opposition to Israel as an adviser and national spokeswoman for the left-wing group MoveOn.org.

“Joe Biden’s promotion of Jean-Pierre signals to all would-be Israel haters that their efforts will be rewarded with White House appointments and promotions!” Ellie Cohanim, a former State Department deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, told the Free Beacon.

“At a time of rising anti-Semitism in America, Biden’s promotion of Jean-Pierre is exactly the wrong signal to send,” she said.

“Promoting Jean-Pierre further proves the point that the Democrat party has become a breeding ground of anti-Israel hostility that goes right up to the White House,” Cohanim said.

