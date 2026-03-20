Convicted Killer Commits Another Brutal Murder Less Than a Year After California Let Him Out on Parole

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.

California released a man convicted of double murder only for him to kill again. KTLA reported Thursday that 53-year-old Fatima Johnson was found dead in her apartment on July 4, 2021.

The mother of six made family and friends worried when she did not come into work and stopped answering texts. Johnson was found choked or smothered to death with her hands tied and her body wrapped in a blanket.

Investigators identified Darryl Lamar Collins as the culprit. He had only been out of prison for less than a year at the time.

Collins killed two people in 1998 and was handed a 50-year prison sentence. That in itself is outrageous, as someone who unjustly takes a life should never have the chance to see freedom again.

The story is made more atrocious when discovering that California has youthful offender laws that allowed Collins to get out early.

“If you’re under the age of 26 years old when you commit the offense — here, he was 24 years old — once you serve 25 years, you’re eligible for parole,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told KTLA.

Collins’ sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

Johnson’s family plans to attend. Her cousin, Sharonda Sanders, said “It’s been a long road.”

“We’ve been waiting years for this moment,” she remarked.

“He never should’ve been out. Someone has to pay for taking her life.”

While some states would make Collins pay after his 1998 double murder with the death penalty, California’s legal system is totally backwards.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reposted KTLA’s story on social media platform X, referencing another instance of undue compassion to a criminal by California.

The California Parole Board got an innocent person killed again. Who could have ever predicted that a convicted double murderer would kill again? Two weeks ago they also found two serial convicted child rapists suitable for early release, including one who said he still has… https://t.co/50Uft98PGH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 20, 2026

In the case referenced above, Fox News reported that 64-year-old David Allen Funston — who admitted to still being attracted to underage girls — was serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping, and sexual assault involving eight victims in 1995.

The California Board of Parole Hearings approved his release through the Elderly Parole Program that allows some inmates who have served 20 years to leave prison upon turning 50.

Fox News said the release has been delayed after new charges were submitted relating to a 1996 incident with another child for which Funston pled not guilty.

But that shouldn’t distract onlookers from the total idiocy that is this parole program.

Funston admitted he still has disgusting urges, but they were ready to release him. Collins murdered, and went on to murder again.

California is therefore letting every rapist, murderer, and pedophile across the country know that if they plan on breaking the law, California is the state to do it in.

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