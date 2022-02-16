Convicted Killer Escapes Prison for a Second Time, Authorities Catch Him After Huge Mistake

Michael “Pretty Boy” Floyd Wilson has made a name for himself as both a murderer and a prison escapee — a concerning combination.

In 2015, Wilson was convicted of two murders and was sentenced to two life terms.

Three years later, he escaped from the South Mississippi Correctional Facility where he was being held, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

The killer was caught about 70 miles away after two days on the lam, according to CBS News.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old Wilson did it again, breaking out of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Wearing gloves, he managed to get over a 12-foot fence and rounds of razor wire, though he lost his gloves and was injured in the process.







Authorities circulated the warning that Wilson was loose in the area. At least one person saw him on Highway 49, bleeding from his injuries.

“MDOC’s Investigative Division has teamed up with the U.S. Marshals office for a multi-state manhunt for escaped prisoner Michael Wilson,” Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said.

“We are asking the public to help,” he said. “If you see something, say something. Please notify local law enforcement if you see him.”

Despite the notice, Wilson was also able to go to the hospital twice to get treatment for his wounds, and he was not apprehended even when he encountered police while getting assistance. He told some people he’d been in a car accident and was homeless, according to WAPT-TV in Jackson.

It was a call from a person reporting a carjacking on Tuesday that led to Wilson’s arrest 20 minutes later.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson revealed that deputies found him driving a blue Buick at 12:51 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.

“CAPTURED,” the MDOC posted. “State escapee Michael Floyd Wilson is in custody in Harrison County. Details to follow.”

A news conference was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, during which Cain revealed that as Wilson tried to make a getaway in the stolen vehicle, the car ran out of gas — not so great timing for him, but great for the officers in pursuit.







There will be repercussions to the staff at the correctional facility following Wilson’s escape, Cain said.

“We are placing several employees on administrative leave pending disciplinary action including management as the investigation continues,” he said.

Cain added that mistakes made in prison protocol allowed Wilson to get away and that the department has addressed those issues.

