Convicted Killer Murdaugh Keeping Busy in Prison as He Receives Countless Letters

Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, convicted for killing his wife and son in 2021, has been receiving love letters from admirers, according to local news outlet FITS News.

“I think I love you,” Nicollete K. wrote to Murdaugh on March 12, 2023. “I think about you all day every day. I swear on my life I’ll never say a single word to anyone important or not important. I genuinely care for you.”

Nicollete K.’s message was but one of many other such letters Murdaugh has received while being interned at Kirkland Correctional Institution temporarily, message logs FITS News obtained from the South Carolina Department of Corrections through the state’s Freedom of Information Act show.

“I am just a small-town girl from Missouri. I am here if you want to talk. Or vent. XXLacie,” Lacie K. wrote to Murdaugh on March 12, FITS News reported.

“You didn’t kill your family, somebody else did and you don’t wanna tell it,” Destiny H. wrote. “I give you all the love for not snitching but then again, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do for your freedom.”

Chrysti Shain, the communications director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, confirmed to PEOPLE the “authenticity” of the FITS News report.

Mike Gasparro, producer of the true-crime Netflix documentary “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” had also reached out to Murdaugh while he had been imprisoned in Kirkland, the logs show, according to FITS News.

“We feel at this point it’s very important to have your voice in the [remainder] of our series,” Gasparro wrote, according to the outlet.

“Our first three episodes [were] viewed by 40 million households and also 75 million hours [were] watched in just ten days. Those numbers will continue to rise.”

“We believe you can have the largest platform on TV if you are willing to speak to us,” Gasparro’s message stated.

Murdaugh was convicted on March 2 for the deadly shootings of his wife, Maggie, and his younger son, Paul, on the family’s estate.

He was also found guilty on two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the New York Times reported.

Murdaugh shot Paul at a close range with a shotgun, according to PEOPLE. Paul had gun wounds in his chest and head.

Murdaugh then gunned his wife down with a semiautomatic rifle, firing several times.

After, he phoned police to inform them that his son and wife had been shot to death, the Times reported.

The Murdaugh murders drew widespread attention because of the former attorney’s reputation of being a renowned lawyer and because members of his family had held influential positions in law in southern South Carolina for about a century.

Murdaugh maintains that he is innocent of the murders of his wife and son.

