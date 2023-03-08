Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Alex Murdaugh, middle, is led into the Colleton County Courthouse to face sentencing in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday.
Alex Murdaugh, middle, is led into the Colleton County Courthouse to face sentencing in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday. (Chris Carlson / AP)

Convicted Killer Murdaugh's 'Out of Focus' Mugshot Replaced with New One, This Time He's Flashing a Smile

 By Richard Moorhead  March 8, 2023 at 2:18pm
Parler Share

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has a new mugshot available on the website of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The family killer appears with a slight smile in the mugshot, published Tuesday.

The new, clear photo replaces a grainy and out of focus mugshot in which Murdaugh appeared more haggard and unsmiling.

Trending:
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem

Some Twitter users took aim at Murdaugh’s expression in the prison mugshot.

Do you think Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son?

The SCDOC told Fox News that the new mugshot had been taken because the previous one was out of focus.

The killer will receive a mental health evaluation in a Columbia facility before transfer to a more long-term South Carolina correctional facility, according to Fox.

Murdaugh is expected to be sent to one of the state’s maximum-security prisons due to the severity of his crimes.

Murdaugh was convicted of fatally shooting his wife and son in a court case that was called South Carolina’s “trial of the century.”

Related:
'Non-Binary' Democratic Lawmaker Accused of Hiding a Fugitive in Her Office

The disgraced lawyer was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole in connection to the shootings — in which he’s thought to have ambushed his relatives and killed them in the dog kennels located on the family property.

Murdaugh maintained his innocence throughout the trial, instead pointing to the killings as possible retribution from the family’s enemies following a fatal boating accident.

Murdaugh’s lawyers have indicated that he intends to appeal his murder convictions, according to The Independent.

Notwithstanding his appeals, the disgraced lawyer’s experience with courtrooms isn’t over yet.

Murdaugh will stand trial for more than 100 fraud charges, most stemming from allegations that he stole millions of dollars from clients and his own law firm during his time as an attorney, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Emergency Crews Respond to Fiery Train Derailment Spilling Toxic Chemicals Into Nearby River
Convicted Killer Murdaugh's 'Out of Focus' Mugshot Replaced with New One, This Time He's Flashing a Smile
Meghan, Prince Harry Will Get Royal Snub from 172-Year Tradition During Coronation - Report
Pit Bull Mix Rips Off Woman's Nose, Mangles Left Arm After Being 'Startled by Her Teeth Whitening'
'Star Wars' Fan Seems to Discover Hidden Bible Verse in Prop During Episode of 'The Mandalorian'
See more...

Conversation