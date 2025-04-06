Convicted of Literal Slavery: Judge and Ex-Human Rights Fellow at Columbia University Kept African House Slave

As much as they hate anyone with some semblance of remaining moral sensibility, leftists are among the most preachy people in our entire culture, and yet they so often fail to practice what they preach.

Lydia Mugambe, who has served for the past two years as a judge for the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, and who was a fellow at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Human Rights, may indeed seem like someone who cares about justice and equality for others.

But she was convicted last month for a number of human rights offenses, including quite literally having a slave.

Mugambe, 49, was found guilty in the United Kingdom of trafficking a woman to the country, according to a report from the U.K.’s Independent.

She was also found guilty of facilitating illegal immigration, forced labor, and witness intimidation.

Mugambe, a black woman who hails from Uganda, had contested the charges, claiming that she has always treated her slave “with love, care, and patience,” according to the BBC.

The British news outlet added that Mugambe nevertheless took “advantage of her status,” preventing her fellow Ugandan from keeping a steady job.

Instead, the young woman was made to vacuum the floors, wash the dishes, take out the trash, and care for the children.

When asked about the young woman picking up the children from school, Mugambe insisted that “she loved doing it because she was seeing how people lived in the U.K., and also she was getting to talk to people.”

Police previously received calls about Mugambe keeping the young woman locked in her room.

The brazen violations of human rights indeed come after Mugambe built a career centered on human rights.

The fellowship at Columbia, for instance, involved participants designing “individual projects that address some aspect of a history of gross human rights violations in their society,” according to the university program’s website.

Mugambe’s profile for the United Nations likewise noted that she has “published and presented on issues of human rights and children’s rights.”

If anyone at either illustrious left-wing institution wanted to see Mugambe’s true opinions on human rights, they should have looked beyond her published paper and presentations and instead taken a peek in that locked room in her home.

No one is surprised to see that yet another leftist is a complete hypocrite with a double life, proclaiming the woke religion and the cause of “human rights” while committing atrocities behind closed doors.

But keep in mind that both Columbia and the United Nations partake in the same hypocrisy.

Columbia is presently treating Hamas sympathizers with kid gloves and allowing wide-scale discrimination against white students.

The United Nations infamously has security forces known for sexual assault, as well as corrupt member states on its so-called Human Rights Council, including Islamic hellscapes like Sudan and communist dystopias like China.

Neither institution can be taken seriously regarding their care for human rights.

It’s only fitting that Mugambe would find her home at both.

