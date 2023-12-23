Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her Plans Following Her Upcoming Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be released from prison on Dec. 28, and she has revealed what her first plans are.
Blanchard told TMZ she is attending a Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31 and dreams of running into popstar Taylor Swift.
Swift has been a fixture at recent games due to her well publicized relationship with the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
If Blanchard is unable to meet Swift, she already has a backup plan — securing tickets for Swift’s October 2024 tour stop in New Orleans.
Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, told the outlet Swift’s song “Eyes Open” helped her while serving time for the killing of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.
She added Swift is a “kick-a** chick” that has taught her the meaning of girl power while she was serving 10 years in prison.
Blanchard added she knows meeting her idol is a long-shot, but hopes it will happen.
She added she has purchased every Swift CD while serving time in prison.
She will be released on Dec. 28 after being eligible for early release after serving 85 percent of her sentence per People.
Dee Dee Blanchard convinced everyone Gypsy Rose was terminally ill and had mental issues.
Throughout the years, Gypsy Rose was placed in a wheelchair despite being able to walk, placed on unnecessary medications, and had her head shaved to make people believe she was ill.
In 2015, Gypsy Rose’s then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn murdered Dee Dee Blanchard, with both him and Gypsy Rose later convicted for their involvement with the death.
The story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee was turned into a 2019 Hulu mini series called “The Act” with actress Joey King portraying Gypsy Rose and Patricia Arquette playing Dee Dee.
Arquette won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for the role.
At the time a representative for Blanchard told TMZ she felt the series was inaccurate, and she has no desire to meet the actress who played her as it would bring credibility to the show.
