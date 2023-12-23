Convicted Murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her Plans Following Her Upcoming Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be released from prison on Dec. 28, and she has revealed what her first plans are.

Blanchard told TMZ she is attending a Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31 and dreams of running into popstar Taylor Swift.

Swift has been a fixture at recent games due to her well publicized relationship with the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard told TMZ she bought tickets for the Chiefs game on December 31, in the hope of meeting Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/ihfSqjH9VP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2023



If Blanchard is unable to meet Swift, she already has a backup plan — securing tickets for Swift’s October 2024 tour stop in New Orleans.

Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, told the outlet Swift’s song “Eyes Open” helped her while serving time for the killing of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

She added Swift is a “kick-a** chick” that has taught her the meaning of girl power while she was serving 10 years in prison.

Blanchard added she knows meeting her idol is a long-shot, but hopes it will happen.

She added she has purchased every Swift CD while serving time in prison.

Should Gypsy Rose Blanchard be granted parole? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 23% (190 Votes) No: 77% (631 Votes)

She will be released on Dec. 28 after being eligible for early release after serving 85 percent of her sentence per People.

Dee Dee Blanchard convinced everyone Gypsy Rose was terminally ill and had mental issues.

Throughout the years, Gypsy Rose was placed in a wheelchair despite being able to walk, placed on unnecessary medications, and had her head shaved to make people believe she was ill.

In 2015, Gypsy Rose’s then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn murdered Dee Dee Blanchard, with both him and Gypsy Rose later convicted for their involvement with the death.

The story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee was turned into a 2019 Hulu mini series called “The Act” with actress Joey King portraying Gypsy Rose and Patricia Arquette playing Dee Dee.

Seeing is deceiving. The Act, an anthology series based on real events is now streaming. Only on @hulu #theact pic.twitter.com/TYE6f0Av3w — The Act (@TheActOnHulu) March 20, 2019



Arquette won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for the role.

At the time a representative for Blanchard told TMZ she felt the series was inaccurate, and she has no desire to meet the actress who played her as it would bring credibility to the show.

Did you know that publishers everywhere are laying people off at Christmas? It’s not an accident or random. Big Tech is literally taking down every news media publisher possible, even the liberal ones, just so they can get rid of sites like The Western Journal once and for all. They know that together, readers like you and publishers like us handed Donald Trump the victory in 2016. And, what’s worse, they know that if they hadn’t used COVID to change the rules in 2020, Trump would be in the White House right now. So their response is simple: Conservative publishers must die. And they’re doing their best to put us in the grave as I write this. That means that more than ever, we depend on you and you alone. Will you join with us this Christmas and become a member of The Western Journal? During these days leading up to Christmas, we’re offering $10 off some of our most popular membership options. If you want to stick it to Big Tech, start the new year with actual, factual news, or just support The Western Journal as we continue the fight for our country, please become a member today. Don’t wait. Time is critical, and Big Tech tightens the squeeze every single day. Thank you for reading The Western Journal! Merry Christmas, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.