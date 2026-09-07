Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony Now Begging Supporters for Another $250,000

Following Karmelo Anthony’s conviction for murdering Austin Metcalf, his lawyers and family members announced an online fundraiser with a goal of $250,000 to cover legal fees.

Anthony, who is now 19, was convicted in June of fatally stabbing Metcalf, 17, during a brief encounter at a 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas.

Despite claiming he did it in self-defense, various witnesses testified Anthony was the aggressor, adding that he was asked to leave the opposing track team’s tent over a dozen times.

Now, his family and legal team are attempting to appeal a 35-year prison sentence by raising $250,000, according to KXAS-TV.

Supporters of Anthony rallied at a church in Dallas, Texas, last week to announce the fundraising effort while offering words of encouragement.

“We love you, son. We’re going to keep fighting. And this is not over,” Anthony’s father Andrew said.

Anthony’s attorneys acknowledged that the appeal will be difficult, but also expressed optimism, as they prepare to take the case before the Fifth Court of Appeals in October.

“We are very confident that this case is going to come back,” appellate attorney Sean Daredia said.

Lawyer Russell Wilson added that, “At different times you don’t necessarily have the legal resources.” He did, however, say that the team will work for free, despite the new fundraising campaign.

This isn’t the first time that Anthony has appealed to the public for financial help.

The Political Insider noted on Sunday that “A previous campaign raised nearly $634,000 for pretrial legal expenses, security, relocation, and family living costs before being removed following Anthony’s conviction.”

The topic of those funds, and how they were spent, came up during a news conference related to the crowdfunding initiative.

Maria Guerrero of KXAS said, “I’m just asking because I know people are going to be asking about, like, ‘where did that money go from?’ And y’all are asking for more money?”

Dominique Alexander, who serves as the family spokesman and is president of Next Generation Action Network, refused to provide any details on how the money was allocated.

“Hold on. I can’t speak to that. We’re not going to comment on that. We don’t know, like, for instance, I can’t speak on all of the information regarding all of those different fees,” he told Guerrero.

“That’s why I’m asking the family,” she shot back.

“They’re not going to answer that question,” Alexander replied.

The new GiveSendGo effort said that all donations will go into a trust administered by Wilson and noted that “Karmelo Anthony’s family will not receive or control these funds.”

The money will be “used solely for legal expenses, briefs and filings, transcripts, investigators, experts, and other necessary litigation costs.”

“The legal fight continues. The pursuit of justice continues. Donate today to support Karmelo Anthony’s appeal,” the webpage read.

As of Monday, the initiative had already surpassed $33,500.

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