Convicted Serial Killer Confesses to More Than 90 Murders

A man already serving multiple life sentences for three murders has reportedly confessed to dozens of other killings.

According to People, Texas authorities are looking into the testimony of 78-year-old Samuel Little.

He claims his prolific murder rampage left victims over many states and a span of 35 years.

“He has confessed to over 90 murders and they have been able to match over 30 (of his confessions to murders) and continue to make other matches as they go along,” said Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland. “We expect more.

In addition to alleged victims in Texas, he also confessed to killings in California, which is where he was convicted in 2014 of strangling three women to death.

Little also claims to have killed in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Illinois, Louisiana, Ohio, Arizona, Indiana and New Mexico.

Police say he told investigators that the murders began in 1970 and continued until 2005.

While one Texas lawman says he cannot be sure Little is telling the truth, he said authorities could be dealing with one of the worst serial killers on record.

“I guess that would put him at the top of (the) heap as far as serial killers go,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

He called it a “tragic situation,” but added that “there are a lot of people who have been looking for answers probably for more than 30 years” who could find some closure in Little’s confession.

It is unclear why the convicted killer chose to open up about the other alleged murders, but Los Angeles prosecutor Beth Silverman thinks it could have been his effort to find a new prison home.

“I think he didn’t like it here in California, and he made a deal with the Texas Rangers that he would give up a hundred murders around the country if they moved him out of California to Texas,” she said.

The confessions started with the 1994 death of Denise Christie Brothers. Bland said a Texas Ranger “was able to gain (Little’s) trust,” leading to apparent details about the Odessa woman’s death.

Multiple law enforcement agencies later conducted their own interviews and “left convinced they had their killer,” according to the sheriff.

“He detailed about 20 murders here in Los Angeles,” Silverman said. “Most of the women he picked up and then either did drugs with or murdered fairly quickly.”

Speculating on his possible motivation, she said she could not rule out the possibility that Little “wants media attention because he is lonely.”

