Convicted Sex Offender Arrested on New Rape and Kidnapping Charges Months After Being Set Free

A convicted rapist who dodged prison time after two previous incidents has been arrested in connection with the rape of a Minnesota woman.

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, of Minneapolis, is accused of the September kidnap and rape of a woman he met on Snapchat, according to KMSP-TV.

After the woman was picked up in Mankato, she was driven to a hotel in Bloomington, where she was held against her will for several days and was sexually assaulted.

The victim said Mohamed told her, “You’re not going home,” after she entered his car, then told her, “You’re not leaving,” and took her phone when she tried to get away

On Sept. 21, nearly a week after the incident, the woman jumped from Mohamed’s car in Minneapolis. A resident then called police.

In May, a Hennepin County judge had sentenced Mohamed in two previous rape cases.

In a 2024 case, he was accused of raping a woman he met on Snapchat in his Minneapolis apartment.

After his arrest, police linked him to a 2017 case involving a 15-year-old girl who was raped.

In that case, Mohmed met the victim on Snapchat, picked her up in St. Paul and drove her to Minneapolis, where the crimes took place.

In the 2024 sexual assault case, Mohamed was sentenced to 14 months in prison, but he was given credit for 364 days served in the Hennepin County workhouse and sentenced to a day of probation.

The 2017 case that involved a minor resulted in a sentence of three years in prison, but the judge stayed the sentence for five years, which meant Mohamed again did not serve prison time.

He was sentenced to 364 days in Hennepin County’s workhouse, but was given credit for time served. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

Daniel Borgertpoepping, a representative for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, addressed Mohamed’s past convictions.

“Due to circumstances that cause difficulty in many criminal sexual conduct cases, these charges were the available and appropriate ones to secure a felony conviction,” he said.

