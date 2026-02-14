Convicted Squatter's Lawyer Freezes, Asks to 'Cut' When Pressed to Defend Client

An attorney for alleged squatter Tamieka Goode struggled to answer a basic question and asked the cameramen to “cut” on Monday as he attempted to defend his client.

Along with another alleged squatter, Goode allegedly occupied a $2.3 million mansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and got released from jail after just 12 days.

The attorney, Alex J. Webster, struggled to give an answer when Spotlight on Maryland reporter Gary Collins asked how Goode was able to get inside such an expensive piece of property.

“Look, there’s a question, it’s really the question on everybody’s mind, how would your client, Ms. Tamieka Goode, get inside a $2 million property?” Collins asked.

“Cut, I don’t know if I can answer that, allegedly,” Webster said.

“Can I cut? … Alright, can you reask the question?”

After Collins repeated the question, Webster stated that Goode did her research and was able to occupy the property under squatters’ rights, although there are no particular squatters’ rights in Maryland.

Webster argued that there is no evidence that Goode broke in and entered since multiple people lived in the house.

“Well, Ms. Goode did her research, she found out that a certain property was under, um, … the control of a certain group and that there was a title issue. Due to the title issue, she was able to assume the property under squatters’ rights,” Webster said.

Neighbors expected the home to be sold quickly, but it wound up being foreclosed on by Citigroup Mortgage, which is now listed as the owner of the property.

Goode and Corey Pollard, the other alleged squatter, were charged in July with trespassing and fourth-degree burglary after they allegedly occupied the bank-owned home.

Judge John C. Moffett found Goode guilty on all charges and sentenced her to 90 days behind bars, though she was released after 12 days, Spotlight reported.

Within hours of her release, neighbors alleged that Goode had returned to the property after being released from jail, Spotlight reported.

One video shows a woman who resembled Goode walking on the squatter home properties, and could even be seen wearing an almost identical outfit to the one she wore outside the courthouse before her conviction.

Webster confirmed that there is certainly “more than one” person currently living in the house, but did not give a specific number, according to Spotlight.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.