Thousand Currents, the California-based charity that manages fundraising operations for the national arm of Black Lives Matter, includes on its board a convicted terrorist whose sentence was commuted by President Bill Clinton on his last day in office.

Susan Rosenberg was identified as the vice chair of the Thousand Currents board of directors on the organization’s website until Wednesday when the page was taken down after the conservative think tank Capital Research Center detailed her involvement with a communist terrorist group that had carried out bombings in New York and Washington, D.C., in the early 1980s.

Rosenberg’s involvement with the May 19 Communist Organization earned her a spot on the FBI’s Most Wanted List, according to the Washington Examiner.

She was arrested in New Jersey in 1984 while unloading 740 pounds of stolen explosives and a sub-machine gun from a truck.

Rosenberg was released from prison in 2001 after her sentence was commuted by Clinton. She had served 16 years of her 58-year prison sentence.

TRENDING: Jerry Nadler Says Antifa Is Imaginary, Gets Savaged by Jim Jordan in Front of Congress

U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White lobbied aggressively against Rosenberg’s commutation at the time, noting that she had allegedly been one of the getaway drivers in the 1981 Brink’s robbery, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers and one security guard.

Rosenberg was charged in the robbery, but those charges were dropped because she was already in prison, The New York Times reported.

Rosenberg was also identified as a member of the Thousand Currents board of directors in the charity’s Form 990s submitted to the IRS for its 2016, 2017 and 2018 fiscal years, indicating that the former terrorist has been involved with the group for the entirety of its fiscal sponsorship arrangement with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which began in 2016.

In addition to removing the page on its website disclosing Rosenberg as a member of its board of directors, Thousand Currents also took down a page that had disclosed financial information for the charity such as audits and Form 990s dating back to 2005.

Do you believe Susan Rosenberg should still be in prison? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Thousand Currents did not return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has raised a substantial sum of money since the death of George Floyd.

In recent weeks the group has announced grant funds totaling $12.5 million after receiving more than 1.1 million donations since Floyd’s death.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.