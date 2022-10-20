Parler Share
News

Conway on Indep Women Surging Toward GOP: Without Gender Gap Dems 'Don't Have a Prayer'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 20, 2022 at 11:20am
Parler Share

Former Trump White House aide and pollster Kellyanne Conway argued Wednesday that Democrats are in real trouble heading into the midterms given the disappearance of the party’s traditional advantage with women.

A New York Times/Siena College survey released Monday found 47 percent of likely women voters favor the GOP on a generic congressional ballot and 47 percent prefer the Democratic Party.

As a point of reference, President Joe Biden won the women’s vote by more than 10 percentage points in the 2020 general election over then-President Donald Trump, according to the Times.

However, independent women have surged strongly toward the Republican Party since last month, from favoring the Democrat candidate on a generic ballot by 14 percent to supporting the GOP by 18 percent now, a 32-point swing.

Conway called the poll’s findings “remarkable” on the Fox News program “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday.

Trending:
Watch: Donna Brazile Loses it After Chris Christie Hits Her with Facts on Jan. 6 Committee

“If the Democrats don’t have the gender gap among women, they don’t have a prayer on Nov. 8. This could be a very big Republican year,” said Conway, who served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016.

“The reason is very obvious. When you ignore the will of the people as expressed in polls, you’re ignoring the will of the people overall.”

“And Biden has picked the wrong hill to die on here with Roe,” Conway argued, referring to the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationally — a decision that was overturned by the Supreme Court in June.

Do you think Republicans will take back control of Congress?

After the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health decision, abortion is an issue to be settled at the state level, not the federal level.

And it’s not an issue that will turn the election in Democrats’ favor, Conway said.

“They’re taking a huge chance, a huge risk among female voters by narrowcasting to women and thereby ignoring that we women are not single-issue thinkers, single-issue doers and single-issue voters,” Conway said of the Democrats.

Related:
Conway: Same Two Issues Leading to '94 Red Wave Are at Top of Voters' Minds Now

A Fox News poll released over the weekend found that abortion did not rank among the top five issues for registered voters.

The issues either extremely or very important to them were inflation (89 percent), crime (79 percent), political division (74 percent), Russia-Ukraine situation (73 percent), and schools (72 percent).

Abortion came in at 71 percent.

Biden’s job approval rating in the Times survey was 39 percent and in the Fox poll was 46 percent.

Historically, when the president’s approval rating has dropped below 50 percent, his party has consistently faced a blowout in the House of Representatives and loss of the chamber in the midterms.

For example, Democrats lost 54 seats in 1994 when then-President Bill Clinton’s approval was at 48 percent.

Republicans gave up 30 seats in 2006, when then-President George W. Bush’s approval rating fell to 37 percent.

Four years later, in the 2010 midterms, then-President Barack Obama’s approval stood at 45 percent, and the GOP picked up 63 seats.

Most recently, in 2018, when 40 percent of Americans approved of then-President Trump’s handling of the job, Republicans lost 40 seats in the House.

The Times/Siena survey was conducted by telephone with 792 likely voters nationwide from Oct. 9 to 12.  The margin of error was 4.1 percentage points.

The Fox survey was conducted by telephone among 1,206 registered voters nationwide from Oct. 9 to 12, with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'I Want Him to Run': GOP Congressman Makes Shocking Push for Newsom to Run for President, His Explanation Makes Sense
Conway on Indep Women Surging Toward GOP: Without Gender Gap Dems 'Don't Have a Prayer'
AZ Gov Not Complying with Biden Admin Demand to Remove Shipping Containers Filling in Border Wall Gaps
Kari Lake Flips Script, Forces Reporters to See Who 'Election Deniers' Really Are
Controversial Video: Did Jill Biden Just Get Cancer Survivors Booed at NFL Game?
See more...

Conversation