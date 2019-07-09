Conway Says Trump, Epstein Haven’t Spoken in ‘Over a Decade At Least,’ Media Still Looks To Tie Them Together

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that the president hasn’t spoken to financier Jeffrey Epstein in “over a decade,” Politico reported.

Conway made the statement as establishment media outlets attempt to connect Trump with sex trafficking charges brought against Epstein after the latter’s arrest on Saturday in New Jersey.

“I talked to the president this morning. He hasn’t talked or had contact with Epstein in years and years and years, and over a decade at least, he said,” Conway said to reporters.

“He doesn’t think he’s talked to him or seen him in 10 or 15 years,” she added.

Conway also expressed her disgust at the crimes Epstein allegedly committed, calling them “unconscionable.”

“You don’t have to have a teenage daughter to feel that pigs who touch young girls, as such children, touching children, should rot in hell,” she said.

The White House counselor also defended Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who represented Epstein during a previous sex abuse case in 2008 and is facing calls from Democratic lawmakers to resign.

As a U.S. attorney, Acosta negotiated a plea deal that resulted in a reduced sentence.

“He’s doing a great job,” Conway said about Acosta. “I mean, look at the economy.”

She also reminded the press who the center of attention ought to be.

“I hope we’re all paying attention to who the true perpetrator is here,” she said.

While Trump reportedly attended events in New York City and Florida hosted by Epstein, former President Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s famous private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” on multiple occasions.

Trump’s legal representatives have denied any personal friendship between him and Epstein. The president is reported to have banned Epstein from his private Mar-a-Lago club after he “sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Trump explained that Epstein was a “fixture” in Palm Beach and that he, and everybody else there, knew him.

“I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. Wasn’t a fan. I was not. You know, a long time ago. I’d say maybe 15 years.”

