Cook Accidentally Leaves Suitcase Behind, Contents Cause Entire Train Evacuation

By Caterine DeCicco
December 30, 2017 at 8:39am

One man’s attempt at keeping his children safe lead to a train evacuation.

Swiss police were forced to clear a train carrying about 50 people after an abandoned suitcase was thought to be suspicious, according to The Associated Press.

The suitcase in question, was found bearing the words “8-tung gefaehrlich Waffe,” or “Warning, dangerous Weapon,” Sky News reported.

In addition to warning of a weapon, the suitcase was also apparently decorated with images of what appeared to look like explosions, the AP added. The luggage apparently also had a phone number printed on the case.

The train was stopped Tuesday evening in Rorschach, located in Northeastern Switzerland.

Swiss police officers tracked down the owner of the suitcase by calling the number listed. The man was reportedly brought to the scene to open the luggage under the supervision of police.

Reports say the luggage was full of knives.

On Wednesday Swiss police issued a statement regarding the case.

The owner of the case was apparently an amateur cook.

Authorities say the man asserted that the alarming illustrations were intended to keep his children out of the luggage.

The Swiss cook said that he left the case on the train by mistake when he got off the train in Lanquart, according to the AP.

Although this case appears to be an innocent mistake, it serves as a warning to folks traveling on mass transportation, as trains in particular have been a target for terrorist attacks in the past.

A bomb exploded on the New York City subway system near the densely populated Times Square in early December.

Authorities advise to always exercise caution whenever a mysterious package or belonging is left behind.

The Washington, D.C, Metro System asks folks to alert metro police if they see something unusual.

Signs with the phrase, “If you see something, say something,” hang in stations and on subway cars throughout the capital’s busy mass transit system.

