A police officer confronted by a fired-up heckler has gone viral for responding with a simple question that utterly destroyed the left’s narrative about the police shooting death of a Columbus, Ohio, teenager.

In the video, which had garnered 1.4 million views as of Sunday afternoon, a police officer was asked by a bystander, “Are you gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant?”

Bryant was a 16-year-old foster child who was shot and killed by a member of Columbus law enforcement on Tuesday as she appeared to be swinging a knife at another girl and posing a substantial threat to the girl’s life.

The officer, without missing a beat, replied simply, “Are you gonna try and stab somebody like her?”

“No,” the individual replied indignantly before exploding in scoffs and profanity, calling the officer “goofy” and telling him to get “outta here.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Ironically, the young man told the members of law enforcement seen in the video that the officer would go viral — which he certainly has, as this conversation perfectly sums up the dead-end narrative of Black Lives Matter and other anti-police progressive rhetoricians.

A neighbor who witnessed the Bryant incident said the police officer who arrived on the scene as Bryant was engaged in an altercation with several people outside her foster home saved the other girl’s life.

Bryant’s would-be victim was also heard on bodycam footage telling another officer that the deceased teen had come at her with a knife, which is why the officer had fired on her.

This unwitting anti-cop heckler in the now-viral video walked right into his own trap — by responding “no” without thinking, he answered his own question. He most likely would not be killed by any member of law enforcement were he to simply refrain from stabbing another person in front of an officer of the peace.

The same likely could have been said of Bryant herself, while on the other hand, she might still have met a sad ending had the police officers not showed up at all, as would the girl she appeared to have been attacking.

Watching this exchange was like watching the whole anti-cop outrage cycle after every police shooting death play out in a mere moment — anger and rage that dissolve into nothing more than frustrated, meaningless abuses when confronted with the truth.

It’s easy enough and even understandable to be outraged over the news of a teenager being shot down by police. It’s a good thing to react with concern and treat such an incident seriously.

However, it is intellectually dishonest to discount the moments that led up to the shooting. When another human life is being threatened, lethal force is most often justifiable — it has to be in order for police officers to do their jobs.

Meanwhile, it is just plain callous to diminish the value of the lives of those around her who may have been subject to violence at her hands, like the girl who was threatened by Bryant’s knife. Didn’t her life matter, too?

The truth is, cops don’t kill black people — or anyone else, for that matter — at anywhere near the rate the activists would have you believe.

They are well-trained and sorely underappreciated, and it is a sheer luxury to sit around on Twitter and bicker about whether they could have disarmed her with a Taser in the leg, or whatever silly notions internet keyboard warriors come up with when they’re poorly feigning expertise on de-escalating violent situations.

Every single member of law enforcement is, however, sworn to protect and serve, and the evidence is significant that this was precisely the duty the police officer who tragically shot Ma’Khia Bryant was carrying out.

The anti-cop leftists have really overplayed their hand on this one, and it’s showing.

