Cool, Inventive Ways to Recycle a Dead Christmas Tree After the Holidays

As the Christmas season comes to a close, those with natural trees will need to remove them from their home.

Although it’s typical to simply throw away most trees, there are some more inventive ways to reuse your spruce or pine long after the season has ended.

If you live in a rural area, old trees can be used for gardening, farming and other environmental projects.

Quick drying pine needles are excellent for mulching, as they decompose slowly, according to ThisOldHouse.com.

If you live in a colder climate, consider using the needles to insulate perennials from snow and ice.

TRENDING: Neighbor’s Pit Bulls Killed His Wife on Christmas Eve, Now He’s Got a Message for the Owner

Christmas trees are also great for helping your animal friends.

If you have the space, one creative idea is to plant your tree directly into your yard. You can throw in crumbled bread and hang dried fruits and seeds in mesh bags, essentially making a living bird feeder year round.

Another idea: pine needles can make a great winter shelter for fish. If you have a pond or lake near your property, simply place the needles directly into the water. This will provide habitat and help keeping wintering fish warm and safe from the elements throughout the rest of the season.

Remember to get permission from the appropriate authorities (if applicable) if you’re planning to recycle parts of your tree in a public body of water.

However, its not just tree needles that can be recycled; tree trunks have many uses, both indoor and outdoor.

If you have a garden, you can create a natural border by slicing your trunk and placing the wooden discs around your vegetation and flowers.

Live in an urban area? Have no fear, there are a plethora of options for you too!

You can chop your tree trunk into natural coasters. It’s great way to protect your furniture from watermarks year round.

RELATED: Mom Accidentally Murdered Elf on the Shelf in Front of the Kids

Additional home decor options include using wood chips to prop up house plants and mixing pine needles into potpourri.

Some people even use pine needles to make tea! Its easy to steep pine needles into boiling water, then simply strain into your cup for a relaxing winter drink, according to AmericanForests.org.

If you have an outdoor fireplace, consider adding your old tree to your supply of firewood.

Of course scheduling your tree to be picked up by a recycling company is always an option for those who are too busy for DIY projects.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.