The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Cool, Inventive Ways to Recycle a Dead Christmas Tree After the Holidays

By Caterine DeCicco
December 29, 2017 at 4:52pm

Print

As the Christmas season comes to a close, those with natural trees will need to remove them from their home.

Although it’s typical to simply throw away most trees, there are some more inventive ways to reuse your spruce or pine long after the season has ended.

If you live in a rural area, old trees can be used for gardening, farming and other environmental projects.

Quick drying pine needles are excellent for mulching, as they decompose slowly, according to ThisOldHouse.com.

If you live in a colder climate, consider using the needles to insulate perennials from snow and ice.

TRENDING: Neighbor’s Pit Bulls Killed His Wife on Christmas Eve, Now He’s Got a Message for the Owner

Christmas trees are also great for helping your animal friends.

If you have the space, one creative idea is to plant your tree directly into your yard. You can throw in crumbled bread and hang dried fruits and seeds in mesh bags, essentially making a living bird feeder year round.

Another idea: pine needles can make a great winter shelter for fish. If you have a pond or lake near your property, simply place the needles directly into the water. This will provide habitat and help keeping wintering fish warm and safe from the elements throughout the rest of the season.

Remember to get permission from the appropriate authorities (if applicable) if you’re planning to recycle parts of your tree in a public body of water.

However, its not just tree needles that can be recycled; tree trunks have many uses, both indoor and outdoor.

If you have a garden, you can create a natural border by slicing your trunk and placing the wooden discs around your vegetation and flowers.

Live in an urban area? Have no fear, there are a plethora of options for you too!

You can chop your tree trunk into natural coasters. It’s great way to protect your furniture from watermarks year round.

RELATED: Mom Accidentally Murdered Elf on the Shelf in Front of the Kids

Additional home decor options include using wood chips to prop up house plants and mixing pine needles into potpourri.

Some people even use pine needles to make tea! Its easy to steep pine needles into boiling water, then simply strain into your cup for a relaxing winter drink, according to AmericanForests.org.

If you have an outdoor fireplace, consider adding your old tree to your supply of firewood.

Of course scheduling your tree to be picked up by a recycling company is always an option for those who are too busy for DIY projects.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Christmas

By: Caterine DeCicco on December 29, 2017 at 4:52pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Jason Hopkins

Don Lemon and Ben Ferguson

Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

Recently Posted