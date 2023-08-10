Coordinated Mob Ransacks Entire California Luxury Store in 'Less Than a Minute'

As shocked bystanders looked on, a coordinated mob made off with almost the entire inventory of a luxury store in California.

According to local outlet KTTV, just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a mob of thieves ransacked the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana outlet mall in Glendale before making a quick escape.

Video taken by onlookers shows the mob of thieves running from the store with designer handbags and other merchandise. They ran through the outdoor mall and jumped into escape vehicles that were parked in a red zone waiting for them.

“So many of them, 10 to 15,” one onlooker said. “It was so scary.”

One thief was nearly taken down by a man wearing what appeared to be an Amazon vest, according to the report, but he was able to wrestle away from his grasp and jump into a car before speeding away.

Glendale police estimated that $300,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

What was most amazing about this incident to people was just how quick and efficient the mob was in carrying out the robbery. One store employee said that “all merchandise was taken in less than a minute.”







The speed at which the thieves ransacked the store, and the ease with which they made their escape by having cars waiting for them, suggested that this whole incident was thoroughly coordinated.

“The group appeared to have a plan,” a journalist covering the story for KTTV said.

What makes this store truly tragic is not the size or scale of the crime, nor the fact that it was coordinated, but that it has, unfortunately, become emblematic of the rule of law in America today.

Young people across the country are growing up in a culture that tells them that they are not responsible for their bad decisions. It is “society” that is to blame, and therefore they should feel justified in doing whatever they want.

They are also taught that there will be no consequences for their actions, to the point where they believe that they can just do whatever they want and get away with it.

Sadly, their belief is becoming a reality. So many civic leaders are too afraid to enforce the law and hold these young people accountable for their actions in the name of following a leftist ideology.

Instead, they are busy bashing the police and making life difficult for people who are trying to enforce the law.

As for ordinary people, no one is willing to take the initiative to stand up to these thieves. Everyone saw what happened to Daniel Penny when he tried to stop a crazed lunatic on the New York subway and ended up in jail, and they don’t want the same thing to happen to them.

In short, America’s leaders are fostering an environment where these sorts of crimes are considered acceptable.

America needs to return to order fast, and in order for that to happen, it first needs better leadership.

