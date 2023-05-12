Coors Shows Bud Light How It's Done with New Commercial, Brings in 'Yellowstone' Star to Help

Anheuser-Busch might quickly become a case study in marketing courses in regard to how to both alienate a well-established client base and tank profits in record-breaking time.

The household American beer company has lost billions in the weeks following its sickening endorsement of the mentally and spiritually deranged transgender social media “influencer,” Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney’s stomach-turning caricature was featured on a special release of Bud Light cans in a debauched attempt to celebrate Mulvaney’s first 365 days living as a “woman” back in early April.

The majority of beer-drinking Americans have reacted to the Anheuser-Busch campaign with such disgust that even Coors has now released an ad capitalizing on the colossal failure.

According to OutKick, “The beer company debuted a brand new commercial Wednesday featuring ‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser — otherwise known as Rip Wheeler — as they celebrate 150 years on this earth.”

Hauser can be heard narrating the ad itself, which starkly contrasted itself from the Mulvaney ad in regard to masculinity.

Anheuser-Busch’s ad flaunted Bud Light as the favorite beer of a mentally ill man afflicted with gender dysphoria wearing a dress and woman’s makeup.

The Coors ad associated its beer with traditionally masculine archetypes throughout the history of the 150-year-old product.

The best part of the Coors ad stated, “Because when you’re a favorite beer of rockstars, smugglers, cowboys and presidents, you don’t compromise. That’s our legacy. What do you want to go down in history for?”

The Coors ad then ended with a bottle of Coors Banquet with the words, “Start Your Legacy,” prominently displayed next to the bottle.

This marketing is brilliant as it not only glorifies the masculinity of the past, but it also pours salt in the gaping wound of the once great Anheuser-Busch, which has declared war on it.

“What do you want to go down in history for?” is a very obvious jab at Anheuser-Busch, which will most certainly go down in history as being the first beer company to destroy its image and legacy in a sad attempt to virtue signal in support of the transgender movement.

OutKick highlighted the continued hemorrhaging of revenue for Anheuser-Busch and referred to the loss as “blood in the water.”

“April sales were down a staggering 21% for Bud Light, while Anheuser-Busch stock took another major hit Wednesday as investors try to predict the end game to all of this,” the OutKick article said.

OutKick also highlighted the fact that beer sales among brands directly competing with Anheuser-Busch are thriving, likely picking up the revenue from people who have now sworn off Bud Light and Budweiser because of the Mulvaney stunt.

“Miller, Coors, Yuengling and PBR were all up last month — most in the double-digits — while Busch, Budweiser, Natural and, of course, Bud Light, were down,” OutKick said.

With the NFL season just around the corner (a traditionally massive revenue period for Bud Light), this cleverly timed Coors Banquet commercial could see Anheuser-Busch continue to hemorrhage money as Americans spend their discretionary income on products that don’t publicly empower mental illness and moral depravity.

