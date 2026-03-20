Cop Doles Out Perfect Justice After Seeing Beggar He Gave Money To Hop in Expensive Sports Car and Drive Off

Two alleged car thieves made the bold and reckless decisions to flaunt their crime spree right in front of a police officer — and they are now in custody.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Noe Gabrielsen and Fallon Frederick, both 21 years old, were stopped by police after Frederick was seen begging outside of a grocery store in Craig, Colorado.

According to employees of the store, she kept telling customers she was trying to get home to her mother.

They called the police, and when a Moffat County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant showed up, he gave her “a few dollars.” KKTV reported that the officer saw Frederick leave in an expensive sports car driven by Gabrielsen.

This raised suspicions with the officer who called in the license plate, since the car was allegedly stolen in Oregon.

The duo was pulled over a short time later. Police say a K9 search found drug paraphernalia that tested positive for fentanyl. In an almost unbelievably stupid decision, they also found a diary Frederick had kept documenting the pair’s alleged crimes.

She wrote about driving through multiple states and begging for money.

Per CBS News, a press release called this diary “one of the more helpful pieces of evidence we’ve seen in a while.”

The carelessness of these lawbreakers seemingly knew no bounds.

Begging is a suspicious act already — more than likely, a majority of people these two approached were suspicious. But to beg with an expensive car in plain sight is taking this behavior to another level.

The best end to Gabrielsen and Frederick’s crime spree can be getting them the help they need.

The case points to problems with drug abuse that have led to a life of poor decisions and lawbreaking. The pair are fortunate to have police intervene now while they are young.

Arresting beggars and thieves is not cruel or inhumane, but addresses the causes of poverty rather than slapping a band-aid on it. Intervention can foster a better way of life in the long-term.

This is something the left does not understand in looking at crime systemically. They believe it is not the individual who needs to change, but the system that needs perfecting.

Instead of asking how Gabrielsen and Frederick can better themselves, they ask what made them allegedly steal a car and use deadly substances.

The left answers boldly that people who use drugs or commit crimes likely do not have the support system they need. In this case, perhaps they allegedly stole a car because they cannot afford one. They beg for money because they cannot find employment. They used drugs to cope with a cruel, uncaring society that won’t accept them.

The left, in short, will find any answer that eschews personal responsibility.

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