Video has been released showing the death of a New Mexico State Police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop.

The Feb. 4 incident began when Officer Darian Jarrott stopped Omar Cueva along Interstate 10. Jarrott told Cueva that he stopped the truck because the tinted windows were too dark.

Jarrott noticed a rifle in the truck and spoke to Cueva about it.

“Do you mind if I take it off you, for my safety?” Jarrott asked as he stood by the passenger window, according to lapel video released by the police.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images and vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

Dashcam video posted to YouTube by the Albuquerque Journal shows Cueva getting out of the truck holding the AR-15 rifle. The final moments of the video are graphic.

As Cueva walks to the back of the truck, Jarrott also walks back along the passenger’s side.

Suddenly, without warning, Cueva raises the rifle to his shoulder and shoots at Jarrott.

Jarrott immediately falls to the ground.

In a video that police released, which was not posted to YouTube, Cueva can be seen shooting Jarrott multiple times before he put the gun to the back of the prone officer’s head and fired one last time before pulling away, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Cueva was later killed in Las Cruces after a gun battle with police.

Jarrott, 28, was the first state trooper in New Mexico to be killed on duty in more than 30 years.

State Police had previously said that Jarrott was assisting Homeland Security Investigations at the time of the incident.

Sad! End of watch, Officer Darian Jarrott! Rest in peace brother! The killer was taken out by law enforcement agencies during hunt. Great job!https://t.co/W9MVjEsOIh

https://t.co/BZWTSR524a — Badges & Blue 💙👮‍♂️👮‍♀️💙 (@BadgesandBlue) April 11, 2021

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said Jarrott “was laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg during a private burial,” the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Never forget New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrett. Heartbreaking story:

Newly-released video shows violent encounter that ended in NMSP officer’s shooting death https://t.co/uR64dbAbff — Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) April 11, 2021

“We appreciate the public’s support during this difficult time,” State Police Chief Robert Thornton said in a statement. “We will honor Officer Jarrott’s sacrifice by continuing to serve and protect the citizens of New Mexico.”

