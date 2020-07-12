Two McAllen, Texas, police officers were killed Saturday in what police are calling ambush after the officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance.

Officers Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, were killed, according to the McKallen-based newspaper The Monitor.

Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said that the officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the south Texas community about 3:30 p.m., The Monitor reported. According to KTRK, Rodiguez said they were not wearing bodycams, leaving some details of what happened next unclear.

Before entering the residence where the disturbance had been reported, Garza and Chavez met two people who had reported assaults, Rodriquez said.

When they tried to enter the home, they were gunned down, he said.

“The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them, much less death,” he said, according to The Monitor.

Garza had almost nine years experience, Rodriguez said, while Chavez had about two and a half years on the job, The Monitor reported.

“They were doing their job,” Rodriguez said, according to The Monitor. “That is what they were supposed to do. The person was a suspect of the incident, met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers. Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result.”

Police said the shooter was Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23.

Camarillo hid behind a vehicle as other officers responded, and later killed himself, Rodriguez said.

Camarillo had a history of previous charges including driving under the influence, fleeing police, assault and marijuana possession, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the ambush was so quick that police responding in support of the officers did not know Chavez and Garza had been killed until they reached the area of the shooting.

Rodriguez said investigators are still trying to piece together the events that led to the deaths of the officers.

Chavez’s daughter, Savannah, posted a Twitter tribute to her father: “words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. you were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon.”

She deleted her original tweet, but posted another late Saturday.

Others also took to social media to mourn the officers, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Rodriguez said the police department and the community has been wounded.

“The next few days for us, moving forward as well, will be very, very difficult, for ourselves at the department and at the city of McAllen, but our strength will get us through,” he said, according to The Monitor.

“We gather our strength from our police officers, and we gather our strengths from our colleagues, as you can see here.”

