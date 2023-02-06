Cop Says the Unsayable About Black Culture and Merciless Beating of Girl, 9, on School Bus

Black historian and economist Thomas Sowell blames liberal social programs for the decline in prosperity in the black community after the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964.

In a 2014 column titled “A Legacy of Liberalism,” Sowell wrote, “Nearly a hundred years of the supposed ‘legacy of slavery’ found most black children being raised in two-parent families in 1960. But thirty years after the liberal welfare state found the great majority of black children being raised by a single parent.

“The murder rate among blacks in 1960 was one-half of what it became 20 years later, after a legacy of liberals’ law enforcement policies.”

“Public-housing projects in the first half of the 20th century were clean, safe places, where people slept outside on hot summer nights, when they were too poor to afford air conditioning. That was before admissions standards for public-housing projects were lowered or abandoned, in the euphoria of liberal non-judgmental notions.

“And it was before the toxic message of victimhood was spread by liberals.”

A recently filmed viral video of a 9-year-old girl being mercilessly beaten on her school bus by two black children — one of them 14 years old, according to reports — is the latest example of the fallout from this cultural shift, according to Zeek Arkham, a black man who says he has 17 years of police experience.

Arkham, whose Twitter bio calls him “Cop With Attitude,” posted a video Saturday in which he called out the prevailing culture of the community, particularly violence and fatherlessness.

Along with the video, he tweeted, “It’s an unpopular, un-‘woke’, and inconvenient truth, but it’s truth.”

“There’s this video, this viral video that’s been going around of a 14-year-old boy … mercilessly pummeling a 9-year-old girl,” Arkham began.

As the father of a girl around that age, he said, “it really breaks my heart to see her beaten down like that. No matter what happened beforehand, she didn’t deserve that level of beating.”

I don’t get emotionally fazed by much, but that viral video of that 14 year old boy pummeling that 9 year old girl bothers the Hell out of me. We need to have a serious conversation about violence in certain communities and how to stop its encouragement. It’s a problem. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 4, 2023

“In the black community,” Arkham said, “they have to have a serious talk about violence and its glorification and its encouragement and the fact that there’s not much being done to address it.”

He described growing up in a neighborhood that was inundated with crime, gang activity and violence and said those things were largely ignored by many in the community because they were focused on police brutality and white supremacy.

Arkham said “police brutality ain’t the issue. White supremacy ain’t the issue. They’re distracting you. You know what the issue is? Violence, fatherlessness — those are the issues right now, the main issues in the black community.”

“Seeing this video and seeing what happened in the video, it has to be addressed because it’s going generation after generation after generation,” he said.

A quick video I made discussing the school bus incident. It has to be addressed and it has to stop. It’s an unpopular, un-“woke”, and inconvenient truth, but it’s truth. pic.twitter.com/Kh2Hmr6WCb — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 4, 2023

“This ain’t gonna be a popular message. I’m gonna get the hate mail … but it’s the truth,” Arkham concluded.

As Sowell noted, what we are witnessing are the rotten fruits of cultural Marxism whose seeds were planted decades ago.

It is refreshing to see someone like Arkham speak out and challenge his community to acknowledge that there is a cultural problem that needs to be addressed.

